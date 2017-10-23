Port Royal Awards Banquet Set For November 18

From Port Royal Speedway

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (October 22, 2017) – Following its season finale on October 21, Port Royal Speedway is now set for its annual awards banquet, coming up on Saturday, November 18 at 5 pm at the Port Royal Community Building located on Fourth Street.

Priced at $30, tickets for the banquet go on sale Monday, October 23.

Feted at the banquet will be all five 2017 oval champions: Brock Zearfoss, Weikert’s Livestock 410 sprints; Mike Lupfer, River Valley Builders super late models; Tim Fedder, Gray’s Auto & Towing econo late models; Bill Powell, Juniata Junction xtreme stocks; and Tyler Reeser, Creasy Signs 305 sprints.

Aside from the champions, the top 10 point finishers in each division will also be honored at the affair.

DJ Kyle Alexander will provide the sound system and music.

Tickets for the November 18 awards banquet can be purchased by phone on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 8 am and 4 pm by contacting the speedway office at 717.527.2303.

Orders may also be placed by mail via check or money order, made payable to Port Royal Speedway and mailed to the track at: 308 W. 8th St., Port Royal, PA 17082.

Please include a self addressed stamped envelope for return order.

