Allstar Performance Event List: October 27-28, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place October 27-28, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday October 27, 2017

Baton Rouge Raceway – Baton Rouge, LA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Prelims

Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Southern United Sprints – Prelims

the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway – Concord, NC – DIRTcar Pro Sprints – Prelims

Saturday October 28, 2017

417 Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout –

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – Winged 410 Sprint Cars –

Baton Rouge Raceway – Baton Rouge, LA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Louisiana State Championships

Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – Top Gun Sprint Car Series –

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship –

Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Southern United Sprints – Halloween Havoc

Georgetown Speedway – Georgetown, DE – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series –

Grafton Speedway – Grafton, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars –

Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – Texas Sprint Series –

Maryborough Speedway – Tinana, QLD – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars –

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Economy Sprints – Gold Fever

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – Gold Fever

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Gold Fever

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Wingless Sprints – Gold Fever

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – Idaho Six Cylinder Racing League –

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AHG Sprintcar Series –

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – Midget Cars –

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars –

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars –

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars –

Robertson Holden International Speedway – Palmerston North, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars –

Solo Hobart Speedway – New Norfolk, TAS – Midget Cars –

Southern Raceway – Milton, FL – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints –

Stratford Speedway – Stratford, NZ – Midget Cars –

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars –

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars –

Talladega Short Track – Eastoboga, AL – United Sprint Car Series –

the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway – Concord, NC – DIRTcar Pro Sprints – World Short Track Championship

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars –

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – All Star Midgets –

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship –

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Focus Midgets –

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Sr. Sprints –

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship –