USAC Western States Midgets Return To Ventura Raceway

VENTURA, Ca. (October 26, 2017) — This Saturday, October 28th, the Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midget Series will invade Ventura Raceway. Promoted by Jim Naylor, the eleventh point race and third of four appearances at the 1/5-mile oval will also feature Dwarf Cars, California Lightning Sprints, VRA Senior Sprints, and Focus Midgets. The Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates will open at 3:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.”

USAC MEMBERSHIPS ARE MANDATORY AT FIRST RACE and can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2017-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

2017 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS:

B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet

Coast Fabrication: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s

Extreme: 3515-3030 (15” Long 5” round shell with 3”inlet & 3” outlet), 3615-3030 (15” Long 6” round shell with 3” inlet & 3” outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15” Long 5” round shell with 3”inlet & 3” outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15” Long 6” round shell with 3” inlet & 3” outlet with turnout)

Flowmaster: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135

Schoenfeld: 14272535

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

Since May 24, 1986, 140 USAC Western States Midget events have been held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Sleepy Tripp claimed the inaugural victory and leads all drivers with eighteen Ventura wins. At press time, 1994 Champion Johnny Cofer holds the 1-lap qualifying record of 11.675, set on November 18, 1995. A complete series Ventura win list is at the bottom of this release.

Entering Saturday’s race, Ronnie Gardner (Riverside, California) has a 103-point lead over the competition. Piloting the Six8 Motorsports’ #68 PAC Springs / Wilwood Brakes Stewart, Gardner has three feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, four heat race victories, eight top-10 finishes, and 72 feature laps led to his credit. The four-time champion ranks fourth on the series win list and will be looking to earn his twenty-third victory.

Frankie Guerrini (San Rafael, California) ranks second in the championship point standings. Racing the family owned #63 F&F Racing / Davis Motorsports Spike, Guerrini has one Esslinger Engineering Hard Charger Award, eight top-10 finishes, and 13 feature laps led in the campaign. This Saturday, the 2015 BCRA Champion will have his sights on his second career USAC win.

David Prickett (Fresno, California) sits third in the USAC Western States Midget point chase. Driving the Neverlift Motorsports’ #22Q Crysalli Artesian Water / Mt. Rose Cocktails Spike, Prickett has one heat race victory, one Esslinger Engineering Hard Charger Award, one Light Up The World Beverages Hard Luck Award, and six top-10 finishes on the season. At Ventura, the 2012 Dirt Series Champion will be looking for his second career main event win.

Cory Elliott (Bakersfield, California) is fourth in the chase for the championship. Piloting the family owned #11E Capital E Trucking / FK Indy Spike, Elliott has one feature win, four heat race victories, seven top-10 finishes, and 30 feature laps led to his credit. Cory has two career series wins and will have his sights on adding a Ventura main event to his resume.

Robert Dalby (Anaheim, California) has climbed to fifth in the USAC Western States Midget point standings. Racing the family owned #4D R-D Spring & Stamping / Monster Seal Spike, Dalby has posted three heat race victories, one Esslinger Engineering Hard Charger Award, and six top-10 finishes on the year. The young driver will be looking to earn his first win this Saturday night.

Leading rookie contender Mason Daniel (Visalia, California) is tenth in the championship point chase.

Other drivers in contention are Clayton Ruston (Upland, California), Kyle Beilman (Santa Monica, California), and Bryan Drollinger (Lomita, California).

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Courtney Crone, Michael Faccinto, Randi Pankratz, Maria Cofer, “The Panda” Terry Nichols, Robby Josett, Jake Swanson, C.J. Sarna, Alex Schutte, J.J. Ercse, Nate Wait, Brennan Rogers, Matt Mitchell, Ron Hazelton, Cody Swanson, and more.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. Adult tickets are $15, Senior tickets (60 and older), Active Military tickets (ID Required), and Student tickets (with ID) are $11. Kids tickets (12 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

The Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midget Series thanks Hoosier Tire, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Esslinger Engineering, Extreme Mufflers, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Loudpedal Productions has USAC Western States Midget DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.

LIGHT UP THE WORLD BEVERAGES USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINT STANDINGS:

1. Ronnie Gardner-670, 2. Frankie Guerrini-567, 3. David Prickett-530, 4. Cory Elliott-514, 5. Robert Dalby-508, 6. Courtney Crone-501, 7. Michael Faccinto-451, 8. Randi Pankratz-404, 9. Shannon McQueen-400, 10. Mason Daniel-322, 11. Maria Cofer-321, 12. Terry Nichols-298, 13. Robby Josett-297, 14. Shane Golobic-286, 15. Jake Swanson-269, 16. Chad Boat-249, 17. C.J. Sarna-243, 18. Clayton Ruston-219, 19. Alex Schutte-216, 20. J.J. Ercse-194.