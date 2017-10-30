Stockton Postpones Tribute to Gary Patterson to November 10 & 11

From Gary Thomas

STOCKTON, Ca. (October 30, 2017) — Due to the impending wet weather forecasted for this weekend the Stockton Dirt Track has postponed the upcoming Tribute to Gary Patterson until next week. The event will now take place on Friday and Saturday November 10th and 11th.

The weekend schedule remains the same with the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour, Dwarf Cars, Bombers, B4 and Vintage on opening night, followed by the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards and King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Racing Series finale on Saturday.