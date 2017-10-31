Canadian Logan Rayvals Earns Oswego Supermodified Rookie of the Year Honors

From Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO, NY (October 31, 2017) – Logan Rayvals, a third-generation driver from north of the border in Brockville, Ontario, put together a stellar rookie campaign at Oswego Speedway in 2017, becoming this year’s Novelis Supermodified Rookie of the Year.

Driving the familiar Rayvals No. 94, driven for so many years by his father Craig, young Logan, who recently turned 21-years old, says this season was all about learning.

“This year was a big learning curve,” said Rayvals. “We had some ups and downs but overall I’m happy with how things went and I am looking forward to coming back next year and learning even more.”

Rayvals, who started his career in go-kart and midget racing, raced to an impressive five top ten finishes this season in Novelis Supermodified competition with his first career top five finish coming in the second Twin 35 event on June 10.

Finishing the season 12th in the overall standings, Rayvals also qualified for his first career start in the Budweiser International Classic 200. Unfortunately, that start ended in a lap one crash in the third turn, but Rayvals is ready to get back at it next season.

“I plan on racing next season, whether I’m racing at Oswego weekly or in the Triple Crown Series is yet to be determined,” said Rayvals. “But, I am very excited to get back behind the wheel. I’ve learned a lot about Supermodifieds over the years and I consider Oswego Speedway as my home.”

Continuing the tradition of Canadian driving talent at Oswego Speedway, Logan Rayvals is an up and coming star in the Supermodified ranks at the Steel Palace.

Rayvals will be awarded Rookie of the Year honors on Saturday, November 4 during the Speedway’s annual Hall of Fame and Championship Awards Banquet at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego, beginning at 6 p.m.

