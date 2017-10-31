Capitol Renegade United Racing Club to Wrap Up 2017 at Bridgeport Speedway

From Tim Moran

BRIDGEPORT, N.J. (October 31, 2017) — The Capitol Renegade United Racing Club will wrap up its 2017 season with two big shows this weekend at Bridgeport Speedway. On Friday night, the 360 series will invade the big 5/8 mile speedway for the first night of the Big Track Classic.

With the 2017, United Racing Club Championship already decided with Curt Michael picking up his 10th URC Championship, the Fred’s Trailer Parts New York/New Jersey series points are still up for grabs. Curt Michael holds the top spot with Davie Franek in second with Josh Weller and Robbie Stillwaggon both in striking distance of the runner up spot.

The weekend’s racing events are sponsored by Quality Auto Body, B&G Garage and BRB Construction contributing to the weekend’s payouts.

Friday night the Pits open at 4pm, Grandstands at 5:30pm and Racing starts at 7:30pm. Pits admission is $35, Grandstands $20 or you can purchase a weekend grandstand pass for $35.

On Saturday night the pits will open at 1pm, Grandstands at 3pm, Racing at 5pm. Pit admission is $35, Grandstands $20 or weekend pass is just $35.