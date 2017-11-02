Faria Takes the Wheel of Dutcher’s 17gp For USAC Western Swing

From Richie Murray

Two-time USAC West Coast Sprint Car champion Danny Faria, Jr. has been tabbed as Michael Dutcher Motorsports’ newest driver for November’s western swing at Arizona Speedway Nov. 3-4 and Perris (Calif.) Auto Speedway Nov. 9-10-11.

The Tipton, California native has been a stalwart on the West Coast trail for a number of years with the 360 sprint car where he owns nine career series wins, including one at Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds in Hanford, Calif. back in April of this season.

Faria has found success in the 410s as well, scoring a win at Hanford in 2012. Faria did not appear at the “Western World” in 2016, but his last appearance in the event in 2015 at Tucson’s USA Raceway netted him finishes of 13th in the Thursday prelim feature and a 24th place result in the Saturday night finale.

Last season, Dutcher ran Aaron Farney in his 17GP at the “Western World” at Arizona Speedway, finishing 19th in the prelim and did not qualify for Saturday’s A-Main. Faria will be Dutcher’s ninth different pilot this season. Tyler Thomas secured the Dutcher team’s best finish this season, a second at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway during the finale of “Sprint Car Smackdown VI.”

This Friday at Arizona Speedway, pits open at 3pm, with the drivers meeting taking place at 4:30pm and cars on track at 5:25pm. On Saturday, pits open at 3pm, with an autograph session set for 4pm, a drivers meeting taking place at 5pm and cars hit the track at 5:25pm.

Both nights of the “Western World” and all three nights of the “Oval Nationals” will be streamed LIVE on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/.