T-Mez Tops Bacon with Last Lap Pass Friday at the Western World

USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL & CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: November 3, 2017 – Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, Arizona – 50th Torco Racing Fuels “Western World Championships”

PROSOURCE/WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-14.892; 2. Brady Bacon, 63, Dooling/Hayward-14.998; 3. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-15.034; 4. Tyler Courtney, 23c, TOPP-15.230; 5. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-15.338; 6. Thomas Meseraull, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-15.373; 7. Justin Grant, 11, McGhee-15.405; 8. Charles Davis, Jr., 50, Massey-15.493; 9. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 9K, KT-15.515; 10. Landon Cling, 34, Cling-15.521; 11. Stevie Sussex, 42, Cheney-15.523; 12. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-15.640; 13. Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich-15.646; 14. Mike Martin, 16, Martin-15.655; 15. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-15.723; 16. Chad Boespflug, 69, Dynamics-15.788; 17. Danny Faria, Jr., 17GP, Dutcher-15.836; 18. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-15.855; 19. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-15.885; 20. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-15.917; 21. Dave Darland, 73, Ford-16.021; 22. Hunter Schuerenberg, 19s, Reinbold/Underwood-16.036; 23. Mike Spencer, 4s, Gansen-16.064; 24. Austin Williams, 2, Jory-16.074; 25. Cody Williams, 44, Jory-16.148; 26. Chet Williams, 38, Williams-16.294; 27. Logan Williams, 5J, Jory-16.295; 28. Matt McCarthy, 28m, McCarthy-16.295; 29. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-16.449; 30. Jeremy Ellertson, 98, Ellertson-16.521; 31. Josh Hodges, 74x, Hodges-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS/EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Thomas, 2. Roa, 3. Gardner, 4. Darland, 5. Stockon, 6. Co. Williams, 7. Faria, 8. Gansen. 2:12.28

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI)/BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Bacon, 2. Windom, 3. Meseraull, 4. Ch. Williams, 5. Schuerenberg, 6. Cling, 7. Martin, 8. Ellertson. 2:12.13

CHALK STIX/CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE THIRD HEAT (8 laps) 1. Chapple, 2. Grant, 3. Johnson, 4. Sussex, 5. Leary, 6. L. Williams, 7. Spencer, 8. Hodges. 2:17.10

INDY RACE PARTS/KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Ballou, 2. Courtney, 3. Boespflug, 4. A. Williams, 5. Davis, 6. Swanson, 7. McCarthy. 2:16.97

SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Leary, 2. Stockon, 3. Davis, 4. Swanson, 5. Hodges, 6. Cling, 7. Spencer, 8. Co. Williams, 9. McCarthy, 10. L. Williams, 11. Martin, 12. Gansen, 13. Ellertson, 14. Faria, 15. Schuerenberg. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Robert Ballou, 4. Chris Windom, 5. Tyler Courtney, 6. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 7. Damion Gardner, 8. Chase Stockon, 9. R.J. Johnson, 10. Stevie Sussex, 11. Chad Boespflug, 12. Brody Roa, 13. Josh Hodges, 14. Mike Spencer, 15. Dave Darland, 16. Charles Davis, Jr., 17. Jake Swanson, 18. Austin Williams, 19. Justin Grant, 20. Chris Gansen, 21. C.J. Leary, 22. Chet Williams, 23. Isaac Chapple, 24. Landon Cling. NT

**Bacon flipped on lap 10 of the feature. Ch. Williams flips on lap 23 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Thomas, Laps 2-22 Courtney, Laps 23-26 Bacon, Lap 27 Meseraull, Laps 28-29 Bacon, Lap 30 Meseraull.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS/SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS/ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: Robert Ballou (18th to 3rd)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Josh Hodges

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Windom-2045, 2-Grant-2038, 3-Thomas-1954; 4-Courtney-1930, 5-Stockon-1795, 6-Boespflug-1782, 7-Leary-1704; 8-Bacon-1619, 9-Ballou-1573, 10-Darland-1410.

NEW USAC AMSOIL CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Gardner-1358, 2-Swanson-1223, 3-Roa-1213, 4-Spencer-1050, 5-A. Williams-931, 6-Co. Williams-839, 7-L. Williams-745, 8-Max Adams-702, 9-Gansen-700, 10-McCarthy-608.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL & CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: November 4 – Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, Arizona – 50th Torco Racing Fuels “Western World Championships”