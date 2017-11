AUCKLAND, Nz. (November 3, 2017) — Due to inclement weather the opening night program at Vodefone Western Springs Speedway was postponed until Sunday evening. The event schedule is pushed up two hours earlier for the Sunday program with the pit area opening at 1:00 PM, fan club parking at 1:30, main gates opening at 2:00 with racing at 4:00.

