Feature Winners: November 3-5, 2017

Friday November 3, 2017

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Thomas Meseraull

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship – Brady Bacon

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – United Racing Club – Lucas Wolfe

the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway – Concord, NC – World of Outlaws – World Finals – Donny Schatz

Saturday November 4, 2017

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – Midget Cars – Darren Vine

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Chase Stockon

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship – Chris Windom

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – United Racing Club – Robbie Stillwaggon

Carrick Speedway – Carrick, TAS – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jason Redpath

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Trent Martin

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Robbie Farr

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Steve Agars

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AHG Sprintcar Series – Jason Pryde

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Jamie Oldfield

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – Midget Cars – Tom Payet

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Daniel Hartigan

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – SRA – Eureka Sprintcar Series – Jamie Veal

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Ruapuna Speedway – Ruapuna, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Daniel Anderson

Ruapuna Speedway – Ruapuna, NZ – Midget Cars – Tom Lumsden

Ruapuna Speedway – Ruapuna, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Jamie Duff

the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway – Concord, NC – World of Outlaws – World Finals – David Gravel

Timmis Speedway – Mildura, VIC – Australian Sprintcar Allstars – David Murcott

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Midget Cars – Rained Out

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Midget Cars – Rained Out

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Sunday November 5, 2017

Timmis Speedway – Mildura, VIC – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jamie Veal

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Midget Cars – Michael Pickens

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jamie Larsen