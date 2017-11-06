McCune Set To Celebrate Third MSR Sprint Title At Hickory

From Jacob Seelman

HOLLY, Mich. (November 4, 2017) – It all comes down to one final race weekend on Nov. 17-18, as the Must See Racing Sprint Car Series concludes its season and crowns a champion during the MSR Championships at Hickory Motor Speedway.

The season-closing, two-day weekend will see the Must See Racing cars and stars compete as part of the Pro All Stars Series South’s Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 spectacular, with two of the premier asphalt short track series in the nation completing their seasons at the same track on the same day.

For the MSR sprint car portion of the event, Jimmy McCune will officially claim his third-straight series title, a record for the series since its inception in 2010.

McCune enters the MSR Championships carrying an unassailable 97-point lead over nephew Anthony, with a maximum of 91 points on offer for a perfect weekend, including fast time, a qualifying race win and the feature victory on Saturday night.

But despite knowing that the big trophy is already on ice, McCune has his sights set on claiming a final race win to cap off what he calls “a career season.”

“Listen, just because we know we’re going to win another championship doesn’t mean the goal’s not still the same,” said McCune. “We come into each race with the goal of going to victory lane, and that’s just what we plan to do at Hickory. We’ve won the last two years there in the spring, so hopefully we can keep our roll going and win our third-straight at the end of the weekend.”

“It’s been one heck of a year for this team. We’ve been able to perform every time we hit the race track and I don’t expect anything different in this last race.”

Among the contingent of drivers hoping to stop McCune from winning yet another race this season is Lorain, Ohio’s Charlie Schultz, who is wrapping up his rookie year on tour and sits eighth in points with one race to go.

A former MSA Supermodified regular, Schultz has had a solid season as he acclimates to racing winged sprint cars, and says he’d like nothing more than to cap off the year challenging for a victory.

“Man, we’ve had a lot of fun this season,” said Schultz. “As a racer, you’re never happy not going to victory lane, but (car owner) John (Reiser) and I knew coming into this deal that we’d have a bit of a learning curve. It’s taken a little time, but we’re getting comfortable now and I think you’ll see us contend for a strong finish at Hickory.”

Other drivers planning to compete in the MSR Championships at Hickory include two-time series champion Brian Gerster, Schultz’s teammate Adam Biltz, former series Rookie of the Year Anthony McCune and long-time pavement sprint car veteran Tom Jewell.

The format for the MSR Championships will see a full slate of Abe’s Auto Parts Time Trials and two 25-lap qualifying races on Friday evening, followed by the 50-lap season finale feature on Saturday afternoon.

Pit gates open at 8 a.m. on Friday for Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown weekend, with practice rolling from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the MSR qualifying races beginning promptly at 4 p.m.

On Saturday for championship day, pit gates open at 7:30 a.m., with sprint car practice set for 10 a.m. If needed, a B-Main will roll off at 12 noon and the 50-lap championship feature will begin at 1:45 p.m.

For more information on the Must See Racing Sprint Car Series, including race results, driver and team news, schedule information and more, visit www.mustseeracing.com.