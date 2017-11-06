Must See Racing Confirms Two Dates at Berlin for 2018

From Jacob Seelman

HOLLY, Mich. (November 6, 2017) – The Must See Racing Sprint Car Series has confirmed a pair of additional dates for its 2018 North division schedule, with Berlin Raceway slated to host the tour twice next season.

The seven-sixteenths-mile paved oval in Marne, Michigan will welcome ‘The World’s Fastest Short Track Cars’ on May 12 and Aug. 18, continuing traditional dates for the track which has been on the Must See Racing schedule in six of the series’ eight prior seasons.

In all, Berlin has hosted eight Must See Racing events since 2011.

Jason Blonde (spring) and Brian Gerster (fall) split the two MSR victories at Berlin last season, with Troy DeCaire, JoJo Helberg and Gerster each boasting a series-best two wins at the Marne facility.

The Berlin announcement brings the 2018 Must See Racing schedule to a total of 13 confirmed race dates at 10 different facilities, with additional scheduling announcements coming in the near future.

“We’re delighted to confirm that Berlin Raceway will return to the Must See Racing schedule for its two traditional dates next season,” said Must See Racing Founder and President Jim Hanks. “Berlin has long been a staple track on our calendar and a facility that is much loved by our drivers, crews and fans. We thank Don DeWitt and all the staff at Berlin for agreeing to have us back and look forward to showcasing the speed and excitement that Must See Racing is known for twice over in 2018.”

For more information on the Must See Racing Sprint Car Series, including race results, driver and team news, schedule information and more, visit www.mustseeracing.com.