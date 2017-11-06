Rilat Teaming Up With BDS Motorsports for ASCS National Tour Season Finale at Cocopah

From Inside Line Promotions

FORNEY, Texas (November 6, 2017) – Travis Rilat is returning to the desert this weekend for the first time in four years.

Rilat will drive for BDS Motorsports this Thursday through Saturday at Cocopah Speedway in Somerton, Ariz., during the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour season finale. It will mark his first time at the track since his debut in November 2013.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “Bryan (Sundby) has a fast car and he knows what he’s doing. If we can get a couple of good draws and get the cars close I’m confident we can be a contender.”

Rilat made his debut with BDS Motorsports last month at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas. The team charged from 21st to 11 th on the opening night before capping the doubleheader with an eighth-place finish.

“I think it’s just getting together with Bryan, getting to know one another,” Rilat said of the benefit the team will have this weekend with two races under their belt. “We’ll go into this weekend with me knowing his cars and him knowing how I like the car. I’m excited to see how it will play out.”

It’s been almost exactly four years since Rilat competed at Cocopah Speedway, where he placed 14th on Night 1 before ending the 2013 season with a ninth-place result on Nov. 9.