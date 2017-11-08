CBS Sports Network to Broadcast Eight World of Outlaws Events During Off Season

From Anthony Cornini

CONCORD, N.C. (November 7, 2017) – Just days after the conclusion of the Textron Off Road World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte and subsequently the conclusion of both the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car and Late Model Series seasons, the World of Outlaws are excited to announce that eight races will appear on CBS Sports Network starting November 12, 2017 through New Year’s Eve.

“We are extremely excited to continue our partnership with CBS Sports Network. The opportunity to have our races broadcasted to a National audience is a great conclusion for our season and to get everyone ready to go for 2018,” said DIRTCar CEO, Brian Carter.

CBS Sports Network will have eight, one-hour programs covering four World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series races and four World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series races that will be aired. All events will be aired at 9pm EST with the exception of the December 31 airing that will have the Sprint Cars on at the normally scheduled time, followed by the Late Models at 10pm.

Below is the full broadcast schedule:

Sunday, November 12 – 9pm EST – World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series – Knight Before the Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway

Sunday, November 26 – 9pm EST – World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series – The Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway

Sunday, December 3 – 9pm EST – World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series – USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway

Sunday, December 10 – 9pm EST – World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series – USA Nationals Finale at Cedar Lake Speedway

Sunday, December 17 – 9pm EST – World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Cars Series – Textron Off Road World of Outlaws World Finals

Sunday, December 24 – 9pm EST – World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series – Textron Off Road World of Outlaws World Finals

Sunday, December 31 – 9pm EST – World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Cars Series – Textron Off Road World of Outlaws World Finals Finale

Sunday, December 31 – 10pm EST – World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series – Textron Off Road World of Outlaws World Finals Finale