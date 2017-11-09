Allstar Performance Event List: November 9 -12, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place November 9-12, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Thursday November 9, 2017

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Oval Nationals

Cocopah Speedway – Somerton, AZ – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Southwest Region

Friday November 10, 2017

Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – United Sprint Car Series

Cocopah Speedway – Somerton, AZ – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Southwest Region

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Oval Nationals

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour

Saturday November 11, 2017

Adelaide Motorsports Park – Waterloo, SA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – SRA – Eureka Sprintcar Series

Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – United Sprint Car Series

Citrus County Speedway – Inverness, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout

Cocopah Speedway – Somerton, AZ – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Southwest Region

Enid Speedway – Enid, OK – Sprint Series of Oklahoma

Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Southern United Sprints – Prelims

Gilgandra Speedway – Gilgandra, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – Midget Cars

Kingaroy Speedway – Kingaroy, QLD – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Macs Speedway – Palmyra, QLD – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Oval Nationals

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Quit Collie Speedway – Collie, WA – Midget Cars

Quit Collie Speedway – Collie, WA – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – War of the Wings Sprintcar Series

Stratford Speedway – Stratford, NZ – Midget Cars

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Sid Hopping Shootout

Sunday November 12, 2017

Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Southern United Sprints – Texas Grand

Drouin Speedway – Drouin, VIC – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars