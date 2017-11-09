Allstar Performance Event List: November 9 -12, 2017
The following is a list of open wheel events taking place November 9-12, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Thursday November 9, 2017
Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Oval Nationals
Cocopah Speedway – Somerton, AZ – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Southwest Region
Friday November 10, 2017
Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – United Sprint Car Series
Cocopah Speedway – Somerton, AZ – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Southwest Region
Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Oval Nationals
Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
Saturday November 11, 2017
Adelaide Motorsports Park – Waterloo, SA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – SRA – Eureka Sprintcar Series
Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – United Sprint Car Series
Citrus County Speedway – Inverness, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout
Cocopah Speedway – Somerton, AZ – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Southwest Region
Enid Speedway – Enid, OK – Sprint Series of Oklahoma
Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Southern United Sprints – Prelims
Gilgandra Speedway – Gilgandra, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – Midget Cars
Kingaroy Speedway – Kingaroy, QLD – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Macs Speedway – Palmyra, QLD – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Oval Nationals
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Quit Collie Speedway – Collie, WA – Midget Cars
Quit Collie Speedway – Collie, WA – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – War of the Wings Sprintcar Series
Stratford Speedway – Stratford, NZ – Midget Cars
Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour
Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Sid Hopping Shootout
Sunday November 12, 2017
Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Southern United Sprints – Texas Grand
Drouin Speedway – Drouin, VIC – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars