Date Set for 2018 World of Outlaws Boot Hill Showdown at DCRP

DODGE CITY, Kan. (November 9, 2017) – It’s time for Sprint Car racing fans to break out those 2018 calendars. And the date can be circled for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car series return to Dodge City Raceway Park.

The 2018 World of Outlaws “Boot Hill Showdown” atop the 3/8-mile DCRP clay oval is set for Saturday night, October 20.

With this year’s “Boot Hill Showdown” following victim to frigid temperatures, next October’s return marks the first World of Outlaws Sprint Car event at Dodge City Raceway Park since July of 2015 when nine-time and reigning series champ Donny Schatz and Memphis shoe Jason Sides split victory honors.

While Sides and Schatz are the most recent series winners at DCRP, it’s Oklahoma native and 2013 WoO champion Daryn Pittman that has enjoyed the most success in recent years with three triumphs in the most recent five events including a two-night sweep of the 2014 “Boot Hill Showdown”.

While Pittman has enjoyed recent success, Joey Saldana tops the overall win charts with five victories. Saldana’s last win at DCRP came in June of 2010.

The balance of the 2018 Dodge City Raceway Park is near completion and will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Past World of Outlaws “Boot Hill Showdown” winners at Dodge City Raceway Park:

7/4/15 – Donny Schatz

7/3/15 – Jason Sides

7/5/14 – Daryn Pittman

7/4/14 – Daryn Pittman

7/6/13 – Daryn Pittman

7/5/13 – Donny Schatz

6/23/12 – Kraig Kinser

6/22/12 – Steve Kinser

7/2/11 – Jason Sides

7/1/11 – Craig Dollansky

6/14/10 – Joey Saldana

6/12/10 – Sammy Swindell

6/13/09 – Joey Saldana

6/12/09 – Joey Saldana

6/21/08 – Donny Schatz

6/20/08 – Joey Saldana

6/23/07 – Daryn Pittman

6/22/07 – Jason Meyers

7/1/06 – Joey Saldana

10/8/05 – Danny Lasoski

6/22/04 – Steve Kinser

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.