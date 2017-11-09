Must See Racing Finale Taped for MAVtv

From Jacob Seelman

HOLLY, Mich. (November 9, 2017) — A national audience will have eyes on the Must See Racing Championships this year, as the Nov. 17-18 event at Hickory Motor Speedway will be taped for a future airing of Suzuki Presents SPEED SPORT on the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

The two-day spectacle of speed will crown Jimmy McCune as a three-time champion of the 410ci asphalt winged sprint car series, as well as close the book on what has been a record-setting season for the tour.

“We couldn’t be happier than to have our friends with SPEED SPORT working with us again to deliver ‘The World’s Fastest Short Track Cars’ to a national television audience,” said Must See Racing founder and president Jim Hanks. “This is going to be a huge event for our fans and drivers, and the addition of the Suzuki Presents SPEED SPORT television broadcast will certainly make this season’s finale one to remember.”

The upcoming Hickory race continues the Must See Racing television partnership with SPEED SPORT Productions this season, following on from broadcasts of the Mother’s Day Classic and Engine Pro Fast Car Slash at Berlin Raceway, as well as the 69th annual Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW-GM at Anderson Speedway.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Must See Racing and bring this exciting form of sprint car racing to Suzuki Presents SPEED SPORT on MAVTV,” said SPEED SPORT president Ralph Sheheen. “We couldn’t ask for a better setting for Must See Racing’s season finale than the historic Hickory Motor Speedway, where many legends of motorsports have refined their skills on the track.”

Sheheen and Derek Pernesiglio will anchor the broadcast from the booth, with Dillon Welch serving as pit reporter.

Eight different states will be represented by the drivers in the field for the MSR Championships, which will feature a full slate of Abe’s Auto Parts Time Trials, two 25-lap qualifying races and the 50-lap championship feature, all under the glimmer of the SPEED SPORT cameras.

Rev-X Products, which stepped up this season as the Official Product Supplier of the Must See Racing Sprint Car Series presented by Engine Pro, will serve as the presenting sponsor for the television package.

“It’s been a great year for all of us at Rev-X, from supporting a great group of officials and racers to our involvement with Jimmy and Anthony McCune, as well as Jeff Bloom,” said Rick Beebe, National Sales Manager, Racing Development for Rev-X Products. “As far as we’re concerned, our partnership has been a total success and we are happy to continue our relationship with Jim Hanks and everyone at Must See Racing by supporting their upcoming television package at Hickory Motor Speedway. We look forward to being a part of it and to a successful finale to the season.”

The Pro All Stars Series South will be racing alongside the Must See Racing sprint cars during the event weekend at Hickory, with the $15,000-to-win Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 marking one of the biggest super late model races in the Southeastern United States.

For more information on the MSR Championships at Hickory Motor Speedway, as well as all the latest news from the Must See Racing Sprint Car Series, visit www.mustseeracing.com.