Thomas the Fastest on Oval Nationals Practice Night

PERRIS, Ca. (November 9, 2017) — Kevin Thomas, Jr. led all drivers by recording the fastest lap in Wednesday’s open practice session at Perris Auto Speedway in preparation for the Nov. 9-10-11 Budweiser “Oval Nationals” presented by All Coast Construction.

The Cullman, Alabama driver timed in with a lap of 16.576 seconds around the half-mile dirt oval in the first of four sessions to lay down the top time of the night. Following Thomas with fastest overall times were Josh Hodges (16.748), Brady Bacon (16.872), Danny Faria, Jr. (16.880) and C.J. Leary (16.926).

Thomas, Robert Ballou, Hodges, and Richard Vander Weerd were the fastest drivers in each of the four sessions.

Thomas is among four drivers that remain mathematically eligible to win the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car title. He sits third in the points, 85 out of the lead. Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis, fifth in points and 102 behind the leader was seventh quickest in practice. Neither series point leader Chris Windom nor second-place Justin Grant competed in the open practice. Windom holds a slim three-point lead in the standings with three races left, all at Perris this weekend.

Complete programs concluding with 30-lap features hit the track on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 9-10. Pits open at noon both nights with front gates opening at 4pm. The drivers meeting takes place at 4:30 with cars set for on-track activities at 5pm. For Saturday’s $25,000-to-win main event, pits open at noon, front gates at 3pm, an autograph session at 3pm, drivers meeting at 4:15pm with cars set to hit the track at 4:45pm.

All three nights of racing at the “Oval Nationals” will be streamed LIVE on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/. If you miss it or want to re-watch it again, http://www.Loudpedal.TV/ will have flag-to-flag on-demand coverage of each night posted a day following the event.

WEDNESDAY PRACTICE TIMES:

1. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 9K, KT-16.576

2. Josh Hodges, 74x, Hodges-16.748

3. Brady Bacon, 63, Dooling/Hayward-16.872

4. Danny Faria, Jr., 17GP, Dutcher-16.880

5. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-16.926

6. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-16.984

7. Tyler Courtney, 23c, TOPP-16.992

8. Thomas Meseraull, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-17.050

9. Austin Liggett, 56, Phulps-17.130

10. Hunter Schuerenberg, 19s, Reinbold/Underwood-17.164

11. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-17.166

12. Jace Vander Weerd, 88, Vander Weerd-17.188

13. Richard Vander Weerd, 10, Vander Weerd-17.235

14. Tommy Malcolm, 5x, Napier-17.248

15. Stevie Sussex, 42, Chaney-17.319

16. Max Adams, 5m, Adams-17.350

17. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-17.427

18. Dennis Gile, 13, Gile-17.479

19. Kyle Edwards, 39, Edwards-17.492

20. Dave Darland, 73, Ford-17.632

21. Randy Waitman, 90, Waitman-17.638

22. Trent Williams, 52v, Williams-17.640

23. Ronnie Gardner, 7K, Kruseman-17.712

24. Michael Pickens, 81, Watt-17.840

25. Carson Macedo, 73T, Ford-18.146

26. Gary Marshall, Jr., 72, Marshall-18.500

DID NOT PRACTICE:

Austin Williams, 2,

(Rich Forman Photo)Jory

Geoff Ensign, 3F, Finkenbinder

Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander

Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen

Mike Spencer, 4s, Gansen

Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin

Logan Williams, 5J, Jory

Justin Grant, 11, McGhee

Mike Martin, 16, Martin

Matt McCarthy, 28m, McCarthy

Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI

Cody Williams, 44, Jory

R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin

Chad Boespflug, 69, Dynamics

Brody Roa, 91R, BR

Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich

Jeremy Ellertson, 98, Ellertson

Verne Sweeney, 98v, Tracy