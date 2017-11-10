40th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals Paying $40,000 to Win and $3,000 to Start

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (November 10, 2017) – The AGCO Jackson Nationals is developing into one of the marquee sprint car events in the country and next year’s 40th edition of the three-day spectacle is taking another huge leap forward.

Jackson Motorplex will host the 40th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series June 7-9 with the Saturday night finale paying $40,000 to win and $3,000 to start. The total payout is more than $300,000.

“We’re thrilled to have AGCO back on board as the title sponsor of the AGCO Jackson Nationals,” Jackson Motorplex General Manager Doug Johnson said. “Our goal is to improve the event each year for the fans and competitors and I know the 40th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals will be a must-see event.”

Tickets for the event, which featured a reserved three-day combination deal for only $99, go on sale on Jan. 1, 2018, at http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com or by calling 507-822-7314.

More information about the 2018 event, including the support classes, will be announced throughout the offseason. Stay tuned to the Jackson Motorplex social media accounts for the latest news.