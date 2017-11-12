Madrid Wins NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Feature at Arizona Speedway
NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Arizona Speedway
Queen Creek, AZ
Saturday November 11, 2017
Heat Race #1:
1. 0 – Kyle Shipley
2. 25AZ – Rick Shuman
3. 1az – Bruce St James
4. 55 – Jason Schwader
5. 66 – Colton Maroney
6. 88 – Philip Deeney
7. 76 – Jesse Stonecipher
8. 67 – Preston Maroney
Heat Race #2:
1. 98 – Matt Lundy
2. 5M – Zachary Madrid
3. 17 – Joe Scheopner
4. 9 – Johnny Shelton Jr.
5. 34 – Sterling Cling
6. 21 – Daylin Perreila
7. 65X – John Romero
Feature:
1. 5M – Zachary Madrid
2. 98 – Matt Lundy
3. 0 – Kyle Shipley
4. 9 – Johnny Shelton Jr.
5. 34 – Sterling Cling
6. 21 – Daylin Perreila
7. 76 – Jesse Stonecipher
8. 1az – Bruce St James
9. 88 – Philip Deeney
10. 65X – John Romero
11. 17 – Joe Scheopner
12. 25AZ – Rick Shuman
13. 55 – Jason Schwader
14. 66 – Colton Maroney
15. 67 – Preston Maroney