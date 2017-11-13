Drivers Collect Awards at 2017 Napa Wayne County Speedway Banquet

From Mike Swanger

ORRVILLE, Ohio (November 13, 2017) — The 2017 NAPA Wayne County Speedway awards banquet took place Saturday night at the Pines Golf Course Banquet room with 225 people in attendance to honor the top 10 drivers in the four class’ pick up their awards. Following a delicious meal by the staff at the Pines Golf Course and a highlight video of the season, the awards were passed out.

In the Fisher Performance Sprints, Andrew Palker collected his third track championship (2012 & 2013) as he posted ten top 10’s that included 3 wins and 2 seconds and a total of 464 points. Palker also had a 8th and 9th place finish in Arctic Cat All Star of Champions competition at NAPA WCS. Jordan Ryan was runner up with 447 points as he finished the season with eight top 10’s with a second place finish being his best finish. Coming in third was Danny Mumaw with 388 points as he had six top 10’s with a feature win and one 8th place finish against the All Stars. Competing on the dirt for the second year, Tyler Dunn took 4th in the points race with 381 points as he had four top 10’s with a third being his best finish of the season. Rounding out the top 5 was Brad Haudenschild who accumulated 377 points with seven top 10’s with one win and the 2014 and 2015 track champion also had the most heat wins with four. Scoring points in every race earned Steve Butler 6th place with 313 points with a highest feature finish of 7th. Jason Dolick’s five top 10’s put him at 7th in the points battle with 310 markers. Nick Patterson scored his sixth straight finish in the top ten as he totaled 308 points thanks to three top 10’s. for 8th. Finishing 9th was Troy Kingan with 292 points as he had a 8th place feature finish as his best. Squeezing into the 10th place on the last points night was Clay Riney as he collected 285 points with four top 10’s. The 17 year old seized his first feature win during the Blow Out by winning the Never Ever Won (NEW) feature.

Doug Drown racked up 597 points thanks to 6 wins and ten top 10’s along with 8 heat race wins to claim the Kar Connection Super Late Model Crown, his third track championship (2005 & 2015) Drown also won the Attica Raceway Park/NAPA Wayne County Speedway Series for the second time by finishing second four times in the 5 race series. For the 6th year in a row, J R Gentry made the top ten as this season he finished second with 543 points thanks to nine top 10’s that included 2 feature wins and two seconds. Ryan Markham also finished in the top ten for the 6th consecutive season with 540 points and 2 wins in his ten top 10’s for third. Fourth place was claimed by Larry Bellman as he totaled 473 points behind his nine top 10’s. Bellman’s best finish was second in the Don Gross Memorial. Filling out the top five was Brett Bee, who ran a 604 Crate motor all year and accumulated 440 points on the strength of seven top 10’s and a highest finish of 6th in feature action. Sixth place went to Charlie Duncan as he and Cody Scott both had 438 points as Duncan 2nd place in feature action earned him the higher position with eight tops tens with 7th going to Scott who had nine top 10’s with four 3rd place feature results. Jim Nicely finished in the 8th position with 346 markers with six top 10’s and 2nd being his best finish. Blaine Aber ended the season in ninth with 340 points as the three time track champion had three top 10’s and a best finish of 5th. Taking 10th place with four top 10’s and 307 points was Jerry Aber, who had a best finish of 6th in race action.

Bob Daugherty claimed the Lowes Super Stock crown with 658 points as he outdistanced the field with thirteen top 10’s that had 7 feature wins and also nine heat wins. Daugherty won back to back features 3 time during the season that gave him his second track championship. Paul Holmes finished 2nd with 592 points with fifteen top 10’s highlighted by 3 wins and 3 second place finishes. Ten top 10’s with a feature win gave Jordan James 578 points which secured him third place. James also won the Mini Stock feature on the same night as he won the Super Stock feature to become the only driver to win in two class’ on the same night at ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’. Gary Hensel Jr.’s thirteen top 10’s with four 2nd place feature finishes gave him 565 points and propelled him to 4th place. Chris Albright rounded out the top five with 531 points powered by 15 top 10’s with a best finish of 4th. Another driver making it into the top ten for 6 years in a row was Tyler Nicely as he racked up eleven top 10’s with a second place feature finish that was good for 530 points and 6th place. Taking 7th place was Jamie Gibbs as she collected 440 points by having eleven top 10’s and finished 6th twice during the season. T A Perrine captured 8th place with 417 markers and six top 10’s and a best finish of 2nd. With five top 10’s and a third place finish helping him to score 384 points, Tod Bevilaqua was the ninth place finisher. Brandon Craver secured 10th place on the final points night as the 2012 track champion had six top 10’s that included a 3rd place best finish for 333 points.

Although he never won a feature, Cory Staley led the WQKT 104.5 Mini Stocks with eleven top 10’s that include second twice and third 3 times to score 516 points to pocket his 1st NAPA WCS Track Championship. Two time champ, Brad Hensel piled up 494 markers with ten top 10′ and 5 wins for second. Dustin Bedlion came in 3rd with 458 points on the strength of eight top 10’s and two third place finishes. With 2 wins and six top 10’s for 453 points, former track champ Doug Hensel took home 4th place awards. Filling out the top five was Wes Staley as he chalked up 411 points thanks to 1 feature win and 6 top 10’s. Michael Stewart totaled 401 points for 6th as he had five top 10’s with a second place finish to highlight his season. In his 1st year of racing, Taylor Mazzoleni posted three top 10’s and a 5th place as a best finish for 373 points for 7th. Eighth place went to Randy Gibson who also had three top 10’s and a 6th place best finish for 371 points. Brianna Hensel finished 9th with 361 markers with four top 10’s and a feature win that made her the 1st lady driver to win a regular feature at NAPA Wayne County Speedway. Using six top tens for 347 chips, Brent Boreman grabbed 10th in the points as he finished 6th twice during the year.

Awards were also handed out for the ‘Summer Series’ for both the Super Stocks and the Mini Stocks. Paul Holmes topped the Super Stock Series with 179 points as Gary Hensel Jr. (170) and Bob Daugherty (168) was second and third. Wes Staley won the final race of the Series for the Mini Stocks to win the crown with 171 points. Matt Miller (147) and Brad Hensel (143) followed.

Dominic Scelzi. (RCM Design Photo)

Scelzi Wins Race/ Hirst wins SCCT championship

From Gary Thomas

STOCKTON, Ca. (November 13, 2017) — Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi took home $6100 by winning the Tribute to Gary Patterson dash and main event last night at the Stockton Dirt Track. It marked his second Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards victory of the season to go along with an $11,000 score in June at Calistoga Speedway.

Fremont’s Shane Golobic, inaugural SCCT champion Kyle Hirst of Paradise, Roseville’s Willie Croft and Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox rounded out the top-five in the feature. 41 cars competed during the final night of action with Shane Golobic setting a new 360 track record in qualifying by clocking a 13.134, earning his 4th LRB, Inc/ ADCO Driveline & Custom Exhaust fast time award of the season.

—————-

Final top-15 in Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards driver and owner standings for 2017. These drivers and teams will take part in the over $60,000 championship fund payout at the January 6 awards banquet in Jackson.

Driver points

1. Kyle Hirst

2. Willie Croft

3. Ryan Bernal

4. Mitchell Faccinto

5. Buddy Kofoid

6. Andy Gregg

7. Steven Tiner

8. Mason Moore

9. Cory Eliason

10. Colby Copeland

11. Shane Golobic

12. Justyn Cox

13. Tony Gualda

14. DJ Netto

15. Cody Lamar

Owner points

1. Roth Motorsports 83

2. Willie Croft 29

3. Rod Tiner Racing 83sa

4. Stan Greenberg 37

5. C&M Motorsports 7c

6. Mike Phulps 56

7. Guts Racing 16

8. Steven Tiner 94

9. Friends & Family Racing X1

10. Friends & Family Racing X1JR

11. Dan Simpson Racing 4s

12. Keith Day 22

13. Cox Racing 31c

14. Rick Lamar 9L

15. John Golobic 57