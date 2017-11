Feature Winners: November 9-10, 2017

Thursday November 9, 2017

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Oval Nationals – Chase Stockon

Cocopah Speedway – Somerton, AZ – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Southwest Region – Travis Rilat

Friday November 10, 2017

Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – United Sprint Car Series – Trey Starks

Cocopah Speedway – Somerton, AZ – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Southwest Region – Joey Saldana

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Oval Nationals – Brody Roa

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour – Kalib Henry

Saturday November 11, 2017

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Zach Madrid

Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – SRA – Eureka Sprintcar Series – Jamie Veal

Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Dayn Bentvelzen

Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – United Sprint Car Series – Mark Smith

Citrus County Speedway – Inverness, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout – John Inman

Cocopah Speedway – Somerton, AZ – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Southwest Region – Seth Bergman

Enid Speedway – Enid, OK – Sprint Series of Oklahoma – Cancelled

Gilgandra Speedway – Gilgandra, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Luke Sayre

Kingaroy Speedway – Kingaroy, QLD – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Kevin Willis

Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Chad Wilson

Macs Speedway – Palmyra, QLD – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Jack Langley

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Oval Nationals – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Jan Howard

Quit Collie Speedway – Collie, WA – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Matthew Iwanow

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – War of the Wings Sprintcar Series – Daniel Anderson

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour – Dominic Scelzi

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Cory Eliason

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Sid Hopping Shootout – Sam Walsh