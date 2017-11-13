Jackson Motorplex Announces Ambitious 2018 Race Schedule

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (November 13, 2017) – Jackson Motorplex will feature three classes of sprint cars – Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 winged sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprints and NSL non-wing sprints – on Friday nights throughout the 2018 season.

The recently renovated 4/10-mile oval welcomes MSTS sprint cars nine times with four of those dates under the Midwest Power Series banner, which will pay $2,500 to win and $400 to start on May 25, June 22, July 13 and Aug. 17. All MSTS shows at Jackson Motorplex will pay $400 to start in 2018.

There will be numerous 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars events highlighted by the 40 th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals, which showcases the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series June 7-9 and pays $40,000 to win and $3,000 to start the finale.

The Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series makes its first-ever visit to Jackson Motorplex on Wednesday, July 18. The 50-lap main event pays $10,000 to win.

The Fall Classic will be a three-day event on Labor Day Weekend – Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 – that will showcase the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour all three nights, NSL non-wing sprint cars the opening night and 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars the final two nights.

RaceSaver sprints and NSL non-wing sprints will be showcased with a special season finale event on Sept. 21-22.

The season-opening Iowa Great Lakes Shootout is slated for May 11 and will feature 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprints and NSL non-wing sprints.

In other news, the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprints track champion will receive $1,000.

Visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com/schedule for the full tentative schedule and stay tuned to the Jackson Motorplex social media accounts for other special events to be announced soon.