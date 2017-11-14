USAC’s Expanded 2018 Eastern Storm Adds Bridgeport and Weedsport

From Richie Murray

INDIANAPOLIS (November 14, 2017) — The dates and venues have been set for the 12th annual USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Eastern Storm tour in 2018. Two first-time venues: Bridgeport Speedway and Weedsport Speedway have been locked-in as the newest additions to the six-race series scheduled for June 14-19.

It will mark the first time Eastern Storm schedule has been six races and the first time the series has spanned across three states in a single week with New York’s initial appearance in Eastern Storm along with annual treks to Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Traditional Eastern Storm stops Grandview Speedway (June 14), Williams Grove Speedway (June 15), Port Royal Speedway (June 16) and Susquehanna Speedway (June 17) return to the lineup as the first four events Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

From there, the series heads back to the Garden State of New Jersey for the first time in two years to Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro on Monday, June 18.

“We’re thrilled to bring what the fans have asked for,” Bridgeport Speedway owner Brian Ramey said. “We are beyond excited to be a part of Eastern Storm for 2018.”

The following night, Tuesday, June 19, Eastern Storm concludes at Weedsport Speedway, marking USAC’s first ever visit to the track and the AMSOIL National Sprint Car division’s first trip to New York since 2006.

“As we try to propel Weedsport Speedway further into the national spotlight, it’s important to us to bring the top series here for our local fans,” Weedsport promoter Jim Phelps said. “USAC fits that perfectly with its history and prestige and we have fans here who want to see USAC wingless sprint cars come back to New York.”

Last year’s Eastern Storm saw five different winners in five races, concluding with eventual USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champion Chris Windom taking the title. In fact, Eastern Storm has been a launching pad of sorts for drivers who’ve won its title throughout its history. Eight of the 11 previous champions have gone on to win the national title that very same year.

2018 EASTERN STORM SCHEDULE

Thursday, June 14: Grandview Speedway (Bechtelsville, PA)

Friday, June 15: Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, PA)

Saturday, June 16: Port Royal Speedway (Port Royal, PA)

Sunday, June 17: Susquehanna Speedway (York Haven, PA)

Monday, June 18: Bridgeport Speedway (Swedesboro, NJ)

Tuesday, June 19: Weedsport Speedway (Weedsport, NY)