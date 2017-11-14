World of Outlaws Return to Farley Speedway June 22nd

World of Outlaws return to Farley Speedway in Iowa next season for first time since 1994

FARLEY, Iowa — November 14, 2017 — The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will return to Farley Speedway in Iowa in 2018 on Friday, June 22, which marks the first time since 1994 that the series has visited the track. The event will be the fourth overall for the series at the now-three-eights-mile. The Outlaws were scheduled to race at Farley Speedway in 2004, but that event fell to rain.

“It’s been a long time since the World of Outlaws have been at Farley Speedway, so the fans will be excited to have them back,” said Jason Rauen of Farley Speedway Promotions, Inc., the group that owns Farley Speedway. “It definitely will be a fast-paced, exciting night of racing. We are very excited to be able to put this event on and showcase Farley Speedway to a lot of new fans.”

Steve Kinser, the 20-time World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion, was victorious in the series last visit to Farley Speedway in 1994. Kinser also won in 1993 at the track, while three-time series titlist and fellow Hall of Famer Sammy Swindell was victorious in the inaugural Outlaws race at Farley in 1992. Those three events were contested on the original half-mile configuration of the track. The Outlaws will be seeing the track in its current three-eighths-mile layout for the first time.

“With the smaller configuration of the track, it makes things tighter and faster-paced,” noted Rauen. “On a smaller track, a lot more is going on. We put some new dirt on the track toward the end of this past season and the surface was really, really good. Some of our best races were at the end of the year. We can’t wait for the 2018 season to get here.”

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series competed at West Liberty Raceway in Iowa for the first time this past season, which is about 75 miles away from Farley Speedway and also owned by Farley Speedway Promotions, Inc. Shane Stewart won that 25-lap event over Brad Sweet and Jason Johnson.

The 2017 season saw 20 drivers pick up wins with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series. Donny Schatz led the way, en route to earning his ninth series championship. The North Dakota native also became the first driver in series history to win 20 or more A-Feature events in five consecutive seasons. David Gravel had a career-year, earning 18 A-Feature wins and 19 victories overall with the Outlaws, which was second only to Schatz. Gravel finished third in points for the second consecutive year.

Brad Sweet was nearly as consistent as Schatz, picking up 72 top-10 finishes, just two less than the champion, with 56 of those being top-fives. Sweet visited victory lane five times in 2017 en route to finishing a career-best second in points. Daryn Pittman ended up fourth in the standings, while picking up three wins, with Shane Stewart, who reached victory lane eight times, rounding out the top-five in points.

Jason Johnson, who won four races, finished sixth in points, followed by Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award winner Sheldon Haudenschild in seventh. Kraig Kinser, who had a win, was eighth in points, with Logan Schuchart who earned a career-high four victories ninth in the standings and rookie Brent Marks rounded out the top-10.

Information on tickets for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series return to Farley Speedway in Iowa on Friday, June 22, 2018 will be available soon at www.slspromotions.com.