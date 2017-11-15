T.J.’s Notebook: Weekend Recap and Scheduling Thoughts

One does have to wonder what would have happened if Thomas had not missed the first two races of the year driving the Buffalo Wild Wings car? As USAC official Kirk Spridgeon pointed out on Twitter yesterday Thomas won the overall title of Indiana Sprint Week, the Haubstadt Hustler, Lawrenceburg Fall Nationals, Hulman Classic, and the Oval Nationals. Add Thomas’ win at Williams Grove and 21 top five finishes in 35 races to cap off what ended up being a career best season.

Even with Thomas career best performance, Windom earned his championship having to race right down to the final laps of the feature to secure the title over Justin Grant. Windom with Derek Claxton and the rest of the Baldwin Brothers team obviously have hit on the mechanical and chemistry it takes to run up front, but you could say that for a lot of the teams up front with the USAC National Series this season.