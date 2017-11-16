CJB Welcomes Weikert’s for 2018

From CJB Motorsports

CARLISLE, Pa. (November 15, 2017) — Sprint car racing is drenched in tradition. On any given weekend, fans and competitors alike can recall famous drivers, crewman, owners and partners. In the racing hotbed of Central Pennsylvania, the logo of Weikert’s Livestock Inc. conjures up memories of legends.

That tradition will continue in 2018 as the company will join CJB Motorsports and driver David Gravel as they pursue a World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series title.

“We are extremely honored to welcome Todd Weikert and Weikert’s Livestock to the CJB family,” said Chad & Jenn Clemens, owners of the CJB Motorsports #5. “Being from Pennsylvania, we’ve seen many legends behind the wheel of Weikert sponsored machines. Guys like Doug Wolfgang, Kenny Jacobs, Jac Haundenschild and many more all have carried this famous name. It is an honor that we get to be a part of that legacy now. We really do believe that we can be a valuable asset as they look to build their business across the nation. Racing with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series allows any organization to be in more media markets than any other form of motorsports. We’re seeing more and more businesses that are recognizing the value of this series and, in particular, what this team can do for their bottom line.”

For his part, Weikert’s Livestock Inc. President and CEO, Todd Weikert, saw similar opportunities evolve over the course of the 2017 season after meeting Clemens during the DIRTcar Nationals in February 2017.

“First off, we are all big sprint car fans here,” mentioned Weikert. “David Gravel is a driver that my dad, Bob, probably would have had to have, based on his demeanor and his driving style. Dad loved hard charging racers that drive smart and didn’t take the back seat to anyone. It’s also nice to be back on a team with Barry & Natalie Jackson. I have the utmost respect for those two and have worked with them in the past and loved it. Chad has also been very nice and pleasure to get to know. We’re cattle brokers and about 50% of our business takes place in Illinois to Kansas. Being a part of the CJB team allows us to get our name out there into those markets to hopefully enhance our business. We’re hoping that potential customers see our name at the races and that sparks up the idea to do some business together. Overall though, I’m just extremely excited about this deal and 2018. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Everyone at CJB Motorsports would like to welcome Weikert’s Livestock to the team and we look forward to continued success in 2018, both on and off the track.