SCCT & Hunt Tour Awards Banquet to be Held on January 6

From Gary Thomas

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards and C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour championship awards banquet is set to take place on Saturday January 6 at the Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort.

The top-15 Sprint Car Challenge Tour drivers and teams will be honored during the night inside the beautiful Grand Oak Ballroom, along with the top-10 for the C&H Hunt Wingless Tour. Rookie of the Year and other various special awards will be handed out as well.

Cocktail hour with a no host bar will be held at 6pm, with dinner at 7pm and awards ceremony to follow. Tickets to the banquet cost $40 per person and can be reserved by calling 530-344-7592. Dinner will consist of a delicious prime rib buffet.

A block of hotel rooms is currently available for banquet guests at $149 a night. Contact 800-822-WINN and use the booking id 1269 to receive the rate.

We look forward to seeing everyone for a great night of camaraderie and putting a cap on the 2017 season.