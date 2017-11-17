Allstar Performance Event List: November 17-19, 2017
The following is a list of open wheel events taking place November 17-19, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday November 17, 2017
Hickory Motor Speedway – Newton, NC – Must See Racing – Mason-Dixon Mega Meltdown
Saturday November 18, 2017
Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USAC – National Midget Championship / USAC – Western States Midget Championship
Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Heartland Raceway – Moama, NSW – Australian Sprintcar Allstars
Hickory Motor Speedway – Newton, NC – Must See Racing – Mason-Dixon Mega Meltdown
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Huntly Speedway – Huntly, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Waikato Sprintcar Champs
Irwindale Speedway – Irwindale, CA – King of the Wing Sprint Car Series
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Nelson Speedway – Richmond, NZ – War of the Wings Sprint Car Series
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AHG Sprintcar Series – King of Wings
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – Limited Sprints
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – SRA – Eureka Sprintcar Series – Victoria Open Sprintcar Title
Robertson Holden International Speedway – Palmerston North, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout
Stratford Speedway – Stratford, NZ – Midget Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Development Sprintcars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Midget Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Sunday November 19, 2017
Kern County Raceway – Bakersfield, CA – King of the Wing Sprint Car Series – George Snider Classic