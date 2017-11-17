Allstar Performance Event List: November 17-19, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place November 17-19, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday November 17, 2017

Hickory Motor Speedway – Newton, NC – Must See Racing – Mason-Dixon Mega Meltdown

Saturday November 18, 2017

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USAC – National Midget Championship / USAC – Western States Midget Championship

Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Heartland Raceway – Moama, NSW – Australian Sprintcar Allstars

Hickory Motor Speedway – Newton, NC – Must See Racing – Mason-Dixon Mega Meltdown

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Huntly Speedway – Huntly, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Waikato Sprintcar Champs

Irwindale Speedway – Irwindale, CA – King of the Wing Sprint Car Series

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Nelson Speedway – Richmond, NZ – War of the Wings Sprint Car Series

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AHG Sprintcar Series – King of Wings

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – Limited Sprints

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – SRA – Eureka Sprintcar Series – Victoria Open Sprintcar Title

Robertson Holden International Speedway – Palmerston North, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout

Stratford Speedway – Stratford, NZ – Midget Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Development Sprintcars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Midget Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Sunday November 19, 2017

Kern County Raceway – Bakersfield, CA – King of the Wing Sprint Car Series – George Snider Classic