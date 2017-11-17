World of Outlaws 2018 Schedule Released

From Anthony Cornini

CONCORD, NC (November 17, 2017) — It is with great excitement that the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series releases its 2018 schedule. The beast that Ted Johnson brought to life back in 1978 has officially reached 40 years of existence. Heading into a new decade, The Greatest Show on Dirt has become the premier dirt track series in the world and appears to be stronger than ever.

A total of ninety-one dates will fill the 2018 Series schedule, including 23 multi-day events with 48 race nights. The series will visit 53 tracks in 24 states over nearly 30,000 highway miles.

The 2018 season will commence in Florida in February (#FLinFEB), with the much-anticipated and highly-revered DIRTcar Nationals, Feb. 6-17 at Volusia Speedway Park and conclude with the blockbuster Textron Off Road World Finals in Charlotte, Nov. 1-3; but the meat of the schedule is as action-packed as ever.

Following DIRTcar Nationals, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series heads West to compete in the annual spring tour through California, but first The Greatest Show on Dirt will stop in Texas with visits to Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige and LoneStar Speedway in Kilgore on Feb. 23 and 24. The FVP Outlaw Showdown moves to Wednesday, Feb. 28 and Thursday, March 1 at Las Vegas (NV) Motor Speedway. The California swing will include two-day weekends at Tulare and Stockton, a midweek visit to Placerville, and the return after a year to Ocean Speedway on Friday, March 23 and Bakersfield Speedway, Saturday, March 24.

This year’s must-see event as the Series celebrates its inception, will be the Texas Outlaw Nationals. The official two-day birthday party at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Friday and Saturday, April 27-28, in Mesquite, Texas – on the very site where the Series ran its first race – will culminate with a $20,000-to-win payday.

Another highly anticipated show this season will be the Series’ inaugural visit to the Fairbury American Legion Speedway on Wednesday, May 30. The ¼-mile track is a fan favorite and has played host to one of dirt Late Model racing’s most prestigious events, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Prairie Dirt Classic.

The World of Outlaws will also make a few celebrated returns to tracks they haven’t been to in quite some time. After a long absence, the Series returns to Lake Ozark (MO) Speedway on Saturday, April 28; Farley (IA) Speedway on Friday, June 22; and Terre Haute (IN) Action Track on Saturday, October 13.

The staples of the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will return to the 2018 slate, including the Month of Money, highlighted by the $50,000-to-win Kings Royal at the famous Eldora Speedway and concluding with the World of Outlaws-co-sanctioned $150,000-to-win Knoxville Nationals.

One additional visit to Eldora Speedway is slated in 2018, for the new #LastCallforThemAll show on Sunday, Oct. 14.

With last season’s Ironman 55 rained out at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, one driver could win $40,000 at the 2018 event, with $20,000-to-win features on both Friday, August 3 and Saturday, August 4.

Two more major events, the Jackson Nationals and the Williams Grove National Open, will see their purse increased significantly in 2018. The 40th running of the Jackson Nationals at the Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota will pay a hefty $40,000 to win and $3,000 to start. The 56th running of the Williams Grove National Open will pay a smooth $56,000 to the winner, with $1000 to start, making it the second richest event on the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series schedule behind the Knoxville Nationals.

Additionally, fan favorites Ohsweken Speedway in Ontario, Canada and Port Royal Speedway in Pennsylvania have been awarded two-day World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series shows.

The lucrative 2018 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series schedule will crown a champion at the season’s most anticipated event, the World of Outlaws World Finals on Nov. 1-3 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway – the only event on the planet featuring the sport’s three premier series: the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series, and the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds.

Tickets are on sale now for the DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park. Stay tuned to our website, Facebook, and Twitter for more information and tickets for other events.

2018 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Schedule

2/9/2018 – Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – USA – World of Outlaws – DIRTcar Nationals

2/10/2018 – Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – USA – World of Outlaws – DIRTcar Nationals

2/11/2018 – Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – USA – World of Outlaws – DIRTcar Nationals

2/23/2018 – Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX – USA – World of Outlaws –

2/24/2018 – Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – USA – World of Outlaws –

2/28/2018 – the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – USA – World of Outlaws –

3/1/2018 – the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – USA – World of Outlaws –

3/3/2018 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – World of Outlaws –

3/9/2018 – Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – World of Outlaws –

3/10/2018 – Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – World of Outlaws –

3/16/2018 – Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – World of Outlaws –

3/17/2018 – Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – World of Outlaws –

3/21/2018 – Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – World of Outlaws –

3/23/2018 – Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – World of Outlaws –

3/24/2018 – Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – World of Outlaws –

4/7/2018 – Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – USA – World of Outlaws –

4/13/2018 – Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – World of Outlaws –

4/14/2018 – Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – World of Outlaws –

4/20/2018 – Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – World of Outlaws –

4/21/2018 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 – Pevely, MO – USA – World of Outlaws – Spring Classic

4/27/2018 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – World of Outlaws – Texas Outlaw Nationals

4/28/2018 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – World of Outlaws – Texas Outlaw Nationals

5/4/2018 – Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – World of Outlaws –

5/5/2018 – Salina Highbanks Speedway – Salina, OK – USA – World of Outlaws –

5/11/2018 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – World of Outlaws –

5/12/2018 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – World of Outlaws –

5/16/2018 – Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Gettysburg Clash

5/18/2018 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Spring Classic

5/19/2018 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Morgan Cup

5/22/2018 – TBA – TBA – USA – World of Outlaws –

5/25/2018 – the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – USA – World of Outlaws –

5/26/2018 – TBA – TBA – USA – World of Outlaws –

5/28/2018 – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – World of Outlaws – Memorial Day Spectacular

5/30/2018 – Fairbury American Legion Speedway – Fairbury, IL – USA – World of Outlaws –

6/1/2018 – I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – World of Outlaws –

6/2/2018 – Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – World of Outlaws – Badger 40

6/7/2018 – Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – World of Outlaws – Jackson Nationals

6/8/2018 – Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – World of Outlaws – Jackson Nationals

6/9/2018 – Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – World of Outlaws – Jackson Nationals

6/15/2018 – River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – World of Outlaws – Northern Tour

6/17/2018 – Nodak Speedway – Minot, ND – USA – World of Outlaws – Magic City Showdown

6/20/2018 – TBA – TBA – USA – World of Outlaws –

6/22/2018 – Farley Speedway – Farley, IA – USA – World of Outlaws –

6/23/2018 – Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – World of Outlaws – JB Boyd Memorial

6/29/2018 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – World of Outlaws –

6/30/2018 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – World of Outlaws –

7/6/2018 – Cedar Lake Speedway – Cedar Lake, WI – USA – World of Outlaws –

7/7/2018 – Cedar Lake Speedway – Cedar Lake, WI – USA – World of Outlaws –

7/10/2018 – Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – World of Outlaws – Brad Doty Classic

7/12/2018 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – World of Outlaws – Joker’s Wild

7/13/2018 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – World of Outlaws – Knight Before the Kings Royal

7/14/2018 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – World of Outlaws – Kings Royal

7/17/2018 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup

7/20/2018 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Summer Nationals

7/21/2018 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Summer Nationals

7/23/2018 – Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – USA – World of Outlaws –

7/24/2018 – Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – USA – World of Outlaws – Six Nations Showdown

7/27/2018 – Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, NY – USA – World of Outlaws –

7/29/2018 – Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY – USA – World of Outlaws –

8/3/2018 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 – Pevely, MO – USA – World of Outlaws – Night Before the Ironman

8/4/2018 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 – Pevely, MO – USA – World of Outlaws – Ironman 55

8/8/2018 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – World of Outlaws – Knoxville Nationals

8/9/2018 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – World of Outlaws – Knoxville Nationals

8/10/2018 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – World of Outlaws – Knoxville Nationals

8/11/2018 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – World of Outlaws – Knoxville Nationals

8/17/2018 – River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – World of Outlaws – Northern Tour Leg #2

8/18/2018 – Red River Valley Speedway – West Fargo, ND – USA – World of Outlaws – Duel in the Dakotas

8/24/2018 – Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – World of Outlaws – Rushmore Outlaw Showdown

8/25/2018 – TBA – TBA – USA – World of Outlaws –

8/31/2018 – Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – World of Outlaws – Outlaw Energy Showdown

9/1/2018 – Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – World of Outlaws – Outlaw Energy Showdown

9/3/2018 – Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – World of Outlaws –

9/5/2018 – Williamette Speedway – Lebanon OR – USA – World of Outlaws –

9/7/2018 – Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Gold Cup Race of Champions

9/8/2018 – Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Gold Cup Race of Champions

9/14/2018 – Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Wine Country Outlaw Showdown

9/15/2018 – Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Wine Country Outlaw Showdown

9/21/2018 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – World of Outlaws – BeFour the Crowns

9/22/2018 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Commonwealth Clash

9/28/2018 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – National Open

9/29/2018 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – National Open

10/6/2018 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY – USA – World of Outlaws –

10/13/2018 – Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN – USA – World of Outlaws –

10/14/2018 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – World of Outlaws – LastCallForThemAll

10/19/2018 – Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS – USA – World of Outlaws –

10/20/2018 – Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – World of Outlaws –

10/26/2018 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – World of Outlaws –

10/27/2018 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – World of Outlaws –

11/1/2018 – the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – USA – World of Outlaws – World Finals

11/2/2018 – the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – USA – World of Outlaws – World Finals

11/3/2018 – the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – USA – World of Outlaws – World Finals