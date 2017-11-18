Jackson Motorplex Welcomes Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions on July 27

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (November 17, 2017) – Jackson Motorplex is pleased to welcome back the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions in 2018.

The series will tackle the recently renovated 4/10-mile oval on Friday, July 27, for a $10,000-to-win event during the ABDO Fair Race.

The race is exactly five years to the day since the most recent All Stars race at Jackson Motorplex. Travis Whitney was victorious on July 27, 2013, with Jac Haudenschild and Dale Blaney also on the podium. That race was also the most recent All Stars event in the state of Minnesota.

Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305ci sprint cars and NSL non-wing sprint cars will also compete during the ABDO Fair Race next season.

Stay tuned for more information about the event, including ways to purchase tickets, which will be released in the near future.