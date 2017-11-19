Maddox Wins Top Gun Non-Wing Feature at East Bay
Eagle Jet Top Gun Sprint Car Series
Non-Wing Program
East Bay Raceway Park
Tampa, FL
Saturday November 18, 2017
Feature:
1. A.J. Maddox
2. Jeremy Ellertson
3. Matt Kurtz
4. Brandon Grubaugh
5. Keith Butler
6. Kurt Taylor
7. Andy Kelley
8. Nicole Voisey
9. Guy Bos
10. Skeeter Kelley
11. Billy Grace
12. David Kelley
13. Dylan Colding
14. Mark Ruel Jr
15. Mike Steinruck
16. Billy Bridges
17. Rich Alexander
18. Andrew Griffin
DNS:. Nathan Barouch
DNDS: Troy DeCaire
DNS: Frank Carlsson