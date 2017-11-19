Latest News

Murcott Wins Victoria Sprintcar Title at Warrnambool

Posted on November 19, 2017

Victoria Sprintcar Title
SRA Eureka Garage and Sheds Sprint Car Series
Premier Speedway
Warrnambool, AU
Saturday November 18, 2017

Feature:
1. V88 – David Murcott
2. V35 – Jamie Veal
3. V90 – Corey McCullagh
4. S19 – Bradley Keller
5. D2 – Ben Atkinson
6. N47 – Marcus Dumesny
7. T7 – Tim Hutchins
8. V42 – Jye Okeeffe
9. S63 – Ryan Jones
10. S72 – Chad Ely
11. N53 – Jessie Attard
12. V17 – Dennis Jones
13. N57 – Matthew Dumesny
14. V36 – Tim Van Ginneken
15. S14 – Brendan Quinn
16. V37 – Grant Anderson
17. S20 – Glen Sutherland
18. V52 – Darren Mollenoyux
19. V47 – Tim Rankin
20. V98 – Peter Doukas

