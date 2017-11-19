Murcott Wins Victoria Sprintcar Title at Warrnambool
Victoria Sprintcar Title
SRA Eureka Garage and Sheds Sprint Car Series
Premier Speedway
Warrnambool, AU
Saturday November 18, 2017
Feature:
1. V88 – David Murcott
2. V35 – Jamie Veal
3. V90 – Corey McCullagh
4. S19 – Bradley Keller
5. D2 – Ben Atkinson
6. N47 – Marcus Dumesny
7. T7 – Tim Hutchins
8. V42 – Jye Okeeffe
9. S63 – Ryan Jones
10. S72 – Chad Ely
11. N53 – Jessie Attard
12. V17 – Dennis Jones
13. N57 – Matthew Dumesny
14. V36 – Tim Van Ginneken
15. S14 – Brendan Quinn
16. V37 – Grant Anderson
17. S20 – Glen Sutherland
18. V52 – Darren Mollenoyux
19. V47 – Tim Rankin
20. V98 – Peter Doukas