Over $250,000 in Cash and Contingencies Handed Out at Knoxville Raceway Banquet

From Bill Wright

ALTOONA, Iowa (November 18, 2017) – Over $250,000 in cash and contingencies were handed out Saturday night, November 18 at the 2017 Knoxville Raceway Championship Cup Series Banquet! The event, held at Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona, Iowa played host to over 600 attendees. Tony Bokhoven and Kris Krug presided as Masters of Ceremonies.

The contingency package was headlined by a giveaway of seven chassis. Each owner in all three sprint car classes was awarded a contingency (see prize list with winners below). The Knoxville Raceway Charitable Organization (KRCO) again will provide insurance for all 2017 Knoxville point eligible drivers next season for wherever they may race. In addition, each driver qualifying for points will receive a $500,000 STIDA insurance policy, a gift certificate to Simpson Racing Products and a Gary Isom Safety Solutions driveline block.

After dinner, Promoter John McCoy and new Marketing Director Kendra Jacobs addressed the attendees. In addition to the thanks doled out to those who make Knoxville Raceway what it is, both expressed their excitement for the 2017 season and beyond. An emotional video dedicated to late promoter, Ralph Capitani, was played.

They also relayed the excitement generated from a 5% rise in attendance last season, as well as a record crowd at the 27th Annual Arnold Motor Supply 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank. The 57th Annual 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores was the best attended event since the 50th edition in 2010.

Drivers and owners outside of the top five in each of the three respective classes received their accolades.

The “Jr. Fan Club Drivers of the Year” were announced. Josh Schneiderman (410), McKenna Haase (360) and Ryan Leavitt (305) won in each class. Haase’s win was her fourth in a row. The three Allison family children were honored as the “Jr. Fan Club Fan of the Year”.

Mary Doyle and Spud Relsinger were named the honorees of the “Knoxville Raceway Fans of the Year” Award.

The “Lyle Boyd Hard Charger Award” awards the drivers who passed the most cars in A main events this season. Tyler Glass received the award in the 305 class, with Chris Morgan (360) and Davey Heskin (410) receiving the award in their respective classes.

RJ Johnson was named the “Sportsman of the Year” in the 410 class, while Tyler Groenendyk picked up the honor in the 360 class. Chris Walraven, won the award in the 305 class.

Bob Baker, the Executive Director of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, presented the “Heritage Award” to Knoxville Raceway track preparer, Chris Dunkin. Baker also announced the Award will now be presented in honor of Ralph “Cappy” Capitani. The new Bryan Clauson Suite Tower construction was also discussed.

Eric Bridger (305) Devin Kline (360), and Matt Juhl (410) were named “Rookie of the Year” in their respective classes.

“Owner/Team of the Year” Awards went out to the Dwight and Eric Bridger #81E (305), the Matt Moro #2m (360) and the KCP Racing #18 (410).

The big hardware went out last to the top five drivers in the Lucas Oil Knoxville Championship Cup Series point standings. In the 305 class, Kelby Watt (5th), Ryan Leavitt (4th), Kade Higday (3rd), Chris Walraven (2nd) and Eric Bridger (champion) were honored.

In the 360 class, Calvin Landis (5th), Jamie Ball (4th), Ryan Giles (3rd), Clint Garner (2nd) and Matt Moro (champion) were honored. It was Moro’s second 360 track title. His first came in 2008.

In the 410 class, Terry McCarl (5th), Brooke Tatnell (4th), Austin McCarl (3rd), Brian Brown (2nd) and Ian Madsen (champion) were honored. For Madsen, it was his second championship, with his first title having come in 2014..

Contingency Winners by Draw (presented to owners)…

305 Class:

EMi Chassis: Matthew Stelzer

Vortex Wings: Joe Simbro, Brandon Worthington, Ryan Leavitt, Jon Hughes, Kelby Watt, Tyler Glass, Chris Walraven

HRP Wing: Rob Kubli, Kade Higday, Eric Bridger, Kevin Hetrick, Brad Comegys

Front and Rear Dirt Wheels: Mike Mayberry

Winters Front End Kit: Casey Greubel

360 Class:

Maxim Chassis: Troy Manteufel

J&J Chassis: Alan Zoutte

Vortex Wing: Chris Martin, Ryan Giles, White Lightning Motorsports, Clint Garner, Rob Weuve

Winters Rear-end: Tyler Groenendyk, Chris Morgan, Mitchell Alexander

Waterman Fuel Pump/VSE Shock Kit: John Anderson

Winters Rear-end/FSR Radiator: Tom Lenz

Front and Rear Dirt Wheels: Clint Garner, Sawyer Phillips, Nate Van Haaften

Winters Front-end Kit/FSR Radiator: Christian Bowman, Ricky Montgomery, Calvin Landis

VSE Shock Kit: White Lightning Motorsports, Matt Moro

Sweet Steering: McKenna Haase

Winters Front-end Kit: Joe Beaver

410 Class:

EMi Chassis: Brooke Tatnell

Maxim Chassis: Terry McCarl, AJ Moeller

J&J Chassis: Austin McCarl

Sweet Steering: Lynton Jeffrey

Vortex Wing/BMRS Line Kit: Matt Juhl, Josh Schneiderman

Winters Rear-end: Bobby Mincer, Davey Heskin, Dustin Selvage

Vortex Wing/Swindell Bleeder Kit: RJ Johnson, Dakota Hendrickson, Rager Phillips

Vortex Wing/Waterman Fuel Pump: Bob Weuve

VSE Shock Kit/Astro Titanium Bolt Kit: Brian Brown

All Pro Cylinder Heads: Tasker Phillips

Vortex Wing/Astro Titanium Bolt Kit: Ian Madsen