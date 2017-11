Feature Winners: November 17-19, 2017

the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – USAC – Speed2 Western Midget Car Series – Adam Lemke

Saturday November 18, 2017

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USAC – National Midget Championship / USAC – Western States Midget Championship – Brady Bacon

Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Non-Wing – A.J. Maddox

Heartland Raceway – Moama, NSW – Australian Sprintcar Allstars – Paul Soloman

Hickory Motor Speedway – Newton, NC – Must See Racing – Mason-Dixon Mega Meltdown – Jimmy McCune

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Rained Out

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Irwindale Speedway – Irwindale, CA – King of the Wing Sprint Car Series – Eric Humphries

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Nelson Speedway – Richmond, NZ – War of the Wings Sprint Car Series – Steve Duff

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AHG Sprintcar Series – King of Wings – James McFadden

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – Limited Sprints – Marshall McDarmaid

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Murray Iwanow

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – SRA – Eureka Sprintcar Series – Victoria Open Sprintcar Title – David Murcott

Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout – John Inman

Talledega Short Track – Eastobega, AL – United Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – USAC – Speed2 Western Midget Car Series – Annie Breidinger

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Development Sprintcars – Dean Brindle

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Midget Cars – Brett Morris

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Mark Blyton

Sunday November 19, 2017

Kern County Raceway – Bakersfield, CA – King of the Wing Sprint Car Series – George Snider Classic – Bryan Warf