Scelzi Teaming Up With Van Lare Family for Copper Classic

From Inside Line Promotions

FRESNO, Ca. (November 20, 2017) – Dominic Scelzi will make his season debut with the Van Lare Family this weekend during his season finale at the Copper Classic, which is an ASCS Southwest Region doubleheader hosted by Arizona Speedway.

Scelzi and the team will compete at the 3/8-mile oval located in Queen Creek, Ariz., on Friday and Saturday. It will mark his second visit to the track after he scored a 15th-place finish there earlier this year during a World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series show.

“I remember the track was wide and built a big cushion early,” he said. “When you race with the World of Outlaws it’s a lot of different than any other series. I think the one night of experience will help and running back-to-back nights this weekend will help.”

Scelzi has made several starts in the Van Lare No. 5v, most recently during the 2016 Trophy Cup.

“I ran a handful of shows for them last year,” he said. “I think we have three top fives together so we’ve had some success racing with each other.

“Being able to jump into different cars so much last year and running the No. 17 car this year helped me adapt to different race cars. The Van Lare’s car is similar to our car. I’m looking forward to that because I know what to expect. It should be second nature jumping in the car with them. I’d love nothing more than to get the first win with them this weekend.”

Scelzi has three feature wins this season, including during his most recent 360ci winged sprint car start.