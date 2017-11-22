Sanders Set For Copper Classic in Arizona This Weekend with Ream Racing

From Petersen Media

Making some noise with the ASCS National Tour in Yuma, AZ a couple of weeks ago, Justin Sanders will make a return trip to Arizona as he will team with Bob Ream and Ream Racing for the Copper Classic at Arizona Speedway this Friday and Saturday night.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to get back to Arizona and run with Bob Ream, and his team,” Justin Sanders said. “My hope is to run the ASCS National Tour in a couple of seasons, so the more I can get to new tracks and run the ASCS format the better off I will be, and I am definitely excited to sneak another weekend of racing in.”

In his most recent action, Sanders piloted the F&W Racing entry at Cocopah Speedway during the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour’s final event of the year. The opening night saw Sanders finish fourth in his heat race, win his qualifier before a 17th place finish in the feature event.

Friday night, the Watsonville, CA pilot would finish fifth in his heat race, finish second in his qualifier before finishing 15th in the feature event. The finale saw Sanders get off to a nice start as he won his qualifier and battled for a Top-10 in the feature event before settling 11th at the stripe.

While running well all weekend long, Sanders stood out to car owner Bob Ream who also fielded a car for the event, and shortly after returning to California, the wheels went in motion to put this weekend deal together.

“I was fortunate to meet Bob (Ream) on Wednesday night at Practice night, and he was a great guy,” Sanders said.

Making the return trip to Arizona, Sanders will have Ream, an Arizona stand out, in his corner, as well as Ream Racing’s Crew Chief Bryan Swinehart taking charge of Speed Sports Direct/RSS Performance backed Don Ott Powered GF1 No. 8 entry.

“I also have some great partners of my own that are helping me make this weekend possible, and I really want to thank North County Plastering, Sand Blast Services, Chandler Construction, and Andy’s Construction for their support,” Sanders added.

Justin and his team would like to thank North County Plastering, Lufos’s Custom Design, STS Trucking, Don Chapin Construction Lancaster Locksmith, Sand Blast Services, G&N Construction, Danny Olmstead, Circle Racing Wheels, B.G. Tees and Labels, Roger’s Diner, Carmona’s BBQ, East Lake Village, RV Computer Technology, Pasilla’s Tire Service, Felton Pit Stop, Ernie’s Service Center, Jontee’s Trucing, FK Rod Ends, Champion Racing Oil, Bay City Automotive, Dan’s Upholstery and JonSan Racing, LLC for their continued support in 2017.