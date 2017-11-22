Starks Wins Three Races and Makes Knoxville Nationals A Main

From Inside Line Promotions

PUYALLUP, Wa. (November 21, 2017) – Trey Starks recorded a trio of feature victories this season, but it was a race he didn’t win that stands out as a highlight.

The Gobrecht Motorsports driver made his first career Knoxville Nationals A Main in August and he even advanced a half-dozen positions during the marquee event to finish 18th.

“Just to make the main event at the Knoxville Nationals is an accomplishment and to move forward a few positions was icing on the cake,” he said. “It meant a lot for our team to do well at an event that has the best of the best racing. A performance like that will give us even more confidence when we go back.”

The solid performance on the sport’s biggest stage was one of many highlights this season for Starks, who earned multiple monumental wins. He produced his first career Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions triumph, won his first race in Central Pennsylvania and claimed his first-ever PA Speedweek victory.

The first win of the season came on April 30 at Bedford Speedway in Bedford, Pa., where Starks put together a dominating performance en route to his first career trip to Victory Lane during an All Stars show.

“Winning an All Star race was a special moment and to do so the way we did was awesome,” he said. “I had such a great car I didn’t want to mess anything up. It was one of those races where everything clicked and worked in our favor.”

A little more than two months later Starks captured his first-ever PA Speedweek win and his first victory in Central Pennsylvania while competing at the famed Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg.

“It was a dream come true to win at Williams Grove and during a PA Speedweek event,” he said. “It’s the toughest region in the country and we have built a lot of knowledge and confidence the last couple of years racing with the Pennsylvania Posse. For it to come together at that big of a race was a huge moment for our team.”

The final triumph of the season came earlier this month at a USCS Series event hosted by Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla.

In addition to the wins, Starks scored a podium finish at five other tracks and he produced numerous other stout performances this season, including career-best finishes at several tracks as well as setting quick time during World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series qualifying at the World Finals.

“I can’t thank Scott Gobrecht, Jeff McCall and everyone at Gobrecht Motorsports enough for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to drive for such a great team,” he said. “Also, I want to thank all of our marketing partners for their support. We have a lot we can build on next year and I can’t wait to get started.”