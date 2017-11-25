Latest News

Maiolo Wins AHG Sprint Car Feature at Bunbury

Posted on November 25, 2017

AHG Sprintcar Series
QUIT Bunbury City Speedway
Bunbury, WA
Saturday November 25, 2017

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:
1. 77 – Brad Maiolo
2. 11 – Jason Kendrick
3. 12 – Daniel Harding
4. 89 – Kye Scroop
5. 51 – Jamie Oldfield
6. 55 – Darren Mewett
7. 6 – Robert Mould
8. 15 – Michael Keen
9. 14 – Jason Pryde
10. 36 – Vince Rosenthal
11. 97 – Mitchell Wormall
12. 9 – AJ Nash
13. 99 – Jamie Maiolo
14. 79 – Scott Chatwin
DNS. 86 – Corey Hunter

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:
1. W29 – Chad Pittard
2. W3 – Matt Iwanow
3. W95 – Ash Hounsfield
4. W56 – Brendon Wedge
5. W17 – Brad Taylor
6. W23 – Tom Payet
7. W77 – Daniel Hartigan
8. W57 – Kyle Beard
9. W84 – Darren Humfrey
10. W28 – Jake Condren
11. W48 – Kahn Cutts
12. W47 – Cody Dobinson
13. W35 – Timothy Zapantis
14. W32 – Kyle Cutts
15. W42 – Mitchell White
16. W97 – Russell Seery
17. W31 – David Worrall
DNS. W7 – Blair Goodall
DNS. W94 – Warren Hunter

