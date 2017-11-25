Maiolo Wins AHG Sprint Car Feature at Bunbury
AHG Sprintcar Series
QUIT Bunbury City Speedway
Bunbury, WA
Saturday November 25, 2017
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 77 – Brad Maiolo
2. 11 – Jason Kendrick
3. 12 – Daniel Harding
4. 89 – Kye Scroop
5. 51 – Jamie Oldfield
6. 55 – Darren Mewett
7. 6 – Robert Mould
8. 15 – Michael Keen
9. 14 – Jason Pryde
10. 36 – Vince Rosenthal
11. 97 – Mitchell Wormall
12. 9 – AJ Nash
13. 99 – Jamie Maiolo
14. 79 – Scott Chatwin
DNS. 86 – Corey Hunter
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. W29 – Chad Pittard
2. W3 – Matt Iwanow
3. W95 – Ash Hounsfield
4. W56 – Brendon Wedge
5. W17 – Brad Taylor
6. W23 – Tom Payet
7. W77 – Daniel Hartigan
8. W57 – Kyle Beard
9. W84 – Darren Humfrey
10. W28 – Jake Condren
11. W48 – Kahn Cutts
12. W47 – Cody Dobinson
13. W35 – Timothy Zapantis
14. W32 – Kyle Cutts
15. W42 – Mitchell White
16. W97 – Russell Seery
17. W31 – David Worrall
DNS. W7 – Blair Goodall
DNS. W94 – Warren Hunter