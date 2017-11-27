Perris Auto Speedway Releases 2018 Schedule

From Scott Daloisio

PERRIS, Ca. (November 27, 2017) — Promoter Don Kazarian has released the 2018 Perris Auto Speedway schedule. The 23rd consecutive year of racing at the now famous Riverside County speed plant will commence with the “Winter Heat Weekend” featuring the IMCA Modifieds along with Super Stocks, Street Stocks and American Factory Stocks on January 13th and 14th. The doubleheader will pay IMCA points to the Modifieds. The official PASSCAR season openers will be on February 10th and 11th and both shows will feature the Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Factory Stocks and the IMCA Modifieds.

The regular season night opener will be on Saturday, March 3rd and will include World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Cars, USAC/CRA Sprint Cars and The PAS Senior & Young Gun Sprints. The hugely popular “Night of Destruction” schedule has been increased to seven races for 2017. N.O.D., which features Democross, Figure 8 racing, Figure 8 Trailer races and Formula X & Autocross, will hit the track for the first time in 2018 on March 17th. For the second year in a row, “Night of Destruction” will be the featured show for the annual Independence Day Celebration on July 4th.

The season will culminate with the “23rd Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction” on November 8th, 9th and 10th featuring the USAC National and CRA Sprint Cars.

January 13th “Winter Heat Weekend” IMCA Modifieds (2018 IMCA Points Awarded) PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Factory Stocks (No 2018 PASSCAR Points Awarded) Pit Gate opens at noon, racing at 3:00 pm.

January 14th “Winter Heat Weekend” IMCA Modifieds (2018 IMCA Points Awarded) PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Factory Stocks (No 2018 PASSCAR Points Awarded) Pit Gate opens at noon, racing at 3:00 pm.

February 10th “Opening day” PASSCAR SERIES Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Factory Stocks (2018 PASSCAR Points Awarded) and IMCA Modifieds

Pit Gate opens at noon, racing at 3:00 pm.

February 11th PASSCAR SERIES Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Factory Stocks (2018 PASSCAR Points Awarded) and IMCA Modifieds

Pit Gate opens at noon, racing at 3:00 pm.

March 3rd “OPENING NIGHT” “SO CAL SHOWDOWN” WORLD OF OUTLAWS Craftsman Sprint Car Series, USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprint Cars and PAS Young Guns Sprint Cars AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY NIGHT Benefiting the Up, Down ‘n Dirty 4 a Cure MUD RUN TICKETS ON SALE @ woosprint.com/schedule

March 10th PASSCAR SERIES – Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

March 17th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION I – Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Figure 8 Trailer Racing and Formula-X Autocross & CrossKarts AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY NIGHT Benefiting the Up, Down ‘n Dirty 4 a Cure MUD RUN

April 14TH PASSCAR SERIES – Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

April 21st “SOKOLA SHOOTOUT” USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprint Cars and PAS Young Guns Sprint Cars AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY NIGHT Benefiting the Up, Down ‘n Dirty 4 a Cure MUD RUN

April 28th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION I I – Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Figure 8 Trailer Racing and Formula-X Autocross & CrossKarts

May 12th PASSCAR SERIES – Street Stocks, Super Stocks, Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

May 19th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION III – Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Figure 8 Trailer Racing and Formula-X Autocross & CrossKarts

May 26th “SALUTE TO INDY ” USAC/CRA Sprint Cars , PAS Senior Sprint Cars and PAS Young Guns Sprint Cars AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY NIGHT Benefiting the Up, Down ‘n Dirty 4 a Cure MUD RUN

June 9th PASSCAR SERIES – Street Stocks, Super Stocks, Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

June 16th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION IV – Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Figure 8 Trailer Racing and Formula-X Autocross & CrossKarts

June 23rd USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprint Cars and PAS Young Guns Sprint Cars

June 30th PASSCAR SERIES – Street Stocks, Super Stocks, Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

July 4th 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION AND FIREWORKS NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION V – Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Figure 8 Trailer Racing and Formula-X Autocross & CrossKarts AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY NIGHT Benefiting the Up, Down ‘n Dirty 4 a Cure MUD RUN

July 21st USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprint Cars and PAS Young Guns Sprint Cars

July 28th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VI – Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Figure 8 Trailer Racing and Formula-X Autocross & CrossKarts

August 18th “CALIFORNIA RACERS HALL OF FAME NIGHT” USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprint Cars and PAS Young Guns Sprint Cars

August 25th PASSCAR SERIES – Street Stocks, Super Stocks, Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

September 1st NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION NOD VII – Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Figure 8 Trailer Racing and Formula-X Autocross & CrossKarts

September 22nd “GLENN HOWARD CLASSIC” USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprint Cars and PAS Young Guns Sprint Cars

October 6th – 14th SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FAIR

October 27th PASSCAR “Champions Night” – Street Stocks, Super Stocks, Factory Stocks and Modifieds

November 7th Oval Nationals Practice

November 8th 23rd Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals “Presented by All Coast Construction” USAC National and USAC/CRA Sprint Cars

November 9th 23rd Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals “Presented by All Coast Construction” USAC National and USAC/CRA Sprint Cars

November 10th 23rd Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals “Presented by All Coast Construction” USAC National and USAC/CRA Sprint Cars

NOTE; THIS SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE