Westbrook and Porter Honored as Ohsweken Champions
From Tommy Goudge
OHSWEKEN, Ont. (November 29, 2017) – The 2017 Ohsweken Speedway season was celebrated with the annual Night of Champions awards banquet at Carmen’s Banquet Hall in Hamilton on Friday, November 17. Dylan Westbrook was honoured as the champion of the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car Division, while Holly Porter was recognized as the Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Car champion, Dave Bailey was crowned Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stock champion, Mark Bazuin received HRW Automotive Mini Stock champion accolades, and Lucas Smith was awarded his trophy as champion of the Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Bomber division.
Along with the traditional awards for drivers and teams from each division, several special draw prizes were also given away, including:
-Brand new Triple X Race Co. Sprint Car chassis from Corr/Pak Merchandising (Cory Turner)
-Drum of fuel from Brown Auto Service (Ryan Turner)
-Brand new GM 602 crate engine from Ackland Insurance including conversion package from DSE Performance (Aaron Turkey)
-Brand new race car haulers from Miska Trailer Factory (Ryan Dinning & Dave Crumbie).
Ohsweken Speedway would like to thank all the racers, fans, staff, sponsors, and everyone else who made 2017 our best season yet! Weekly Friday night racing action is again on tap for Ohsweken’s 23rd season in 2018, featuring the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, HRW Automotive Mini Stocks, and more! Stay tuned to www.OhswekenSpeedway.com for more information. Below is a full list of award winners from the 22nd annual Night of Champions awards banquet:
NOAH THOMAS MEMORIAL EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR AWARD
Clinton Geoffrey Kruchka
KOOL KIDZ/CORR-PAK 360 SPRINT CARS
PERFECT ATTENDANCE
Jake Brown, Mitch Brown, Tyler Hendricks, Jim Huppunen, Mikey Kruchka, Steve Lyons, Cory Turner, Jamie Turner, Ryan Turner, and Dylan Westbrook
HARD CHARGER
Ryan Turner
“HARD LUCK”
Tyler Hendricks
DEDICATION TO RACING
Team Turner Racing
IMAGEFACTOR.CA BEST APPEARING CAR
Mikey Kruchka
CREW OF THE YEAR
Glenn Styres Racing
MOST IMPROVED DRIVER
Steve Lyons
SPORTSMANSHIP
Curtis Gartly
DRIVER OF THE YEAR
Dylan Westbrook
KOOL KIDZ-CORR/PAK 360 SPRINT CARS
POINTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Dylan Westbrook
Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars Top 15:
1st – Dylan Westbrook $5,000
2nd – Jim Huppunen $3,000
3rd – Mitch Brown $2,500
4th – Cory Turner $2,200
5th – Mikey Kruchka $2,000
6th – Ryan Turner $1,800
7th – Jake Brown $1,600
8th – Tyler Hendricks $1,400
9th – Jamie Turner $1,200
10th – Steve Lyons $1,000
11th – Lee Winger $900
12th – Curtis Gartly $800
13th – John Burbridge Jr. $700
14th – Travis Cunningham $600
15th – Shawn Sliter $500
STRICKLAND’S GMC CRATE SPRINT CARS
PERFECT ATTENDANCE
Paul Ballantyne, DJ Christie, Jesse Costa, Mack DeMan, Jacob Dykstra, Shone Evans, Hannah Ferrell, Josh Hansen, Jerry Hill, Matt Hill, Ryan Hunsinger, Jesse McDonald, Brian Nanticoke, Holly Porter, Lofton Schuts, Josh Shantz, Mike Thorne, and Trevor Young
HARD CHARGER
Aaron Turkey
“HARD LUCK”
Ryan Hunsinger
DEDICATION TO RACING
Trevor Young
IMAGEFACTOR.CA BEST APPEARING CAR
Shone Evans
CREW OF THE YEAR
Nathan Ackland Racing
MOST IMPROVED DRIVER
Mike Thorne
SPORTSMANSHIP
Josh Shantz
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Josh Hansen $250
DRIVER OF THE YEAR
Mack DeMan
STRICKLAND’S GMC CRATE SPRINT CARS
POINTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Holly Porter
Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars Top 10:
1st – Holly Porter $1,500
2nd – Jesse McDonald $1,200
3rd – Mack DeMan $1,000
4th – Mike Thorne $750
5th – Josh Shantz $600
6th – Shone Evans $540
7th – Jesse Costa $480
8th – Hannah Ferrell $420
9th – Jerry Hill $360
10th – Ryan Hunsinger $300
MIDDLEPORT MECHANICAL THUNDER STOCKS
PERFECT ATTENDANCE
Dave Bailey, Ryan Beagle, Blake Bomberry Jr., Trevor DeBoer, Chris Dickie, Ryan Dinning, Kacey Huffman, Jim Lampman, Dereck Lemyre, Jay Liverance, Nick Liverance, Jason Lungaro, Brett Rodwell, Ken Sargent, and Logan Shwedyk
HARD CHARGER
Dave Bailey
“HARD LUCK”
Chris Dickie
DEDICATION TO RACING
Jim Lampman
IMAGEFACTOR.CA BEST APPEARING CAR
Blake Bomberry Jr.
CREW OF THE YEAR
Club 54 Racing
MOST IMPROVED DRIVER
Ryan Beagle
SPORTSMANSHIP
Dereck Lemyre
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Jay Liverance
DRIVER OF THE YEAR
Dave Bailey
MIDDLEPORT MECHANICAL THUNDER STOCKS
POINTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Dave Bailey
Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks Top 10:
1st – Dave Bailey $1,000
2nd – Ryan Dinning $750
3rd – Ken Sargent $600
4th – Jim Lampman $550
5th – Derek Lemyre $500
6th – Trevor DeBoer $450
7th – Ryan Beagle $400
8th – Jason Lungaro $350
9th – Chris Dickie $300
10th – Logan Shwedyk $250
HRW AUTOMOTIVE MINI STOCKS
PERFECT ATTENDANCE
Jonathan Ayrton, Mark Bazuin, Brian Crosgrove, Brandon Crumbie, Dave Crumbie, Tim DeBoer, Jason Dixon, Mike Giberson, Dave Goodacre, Gary Hodgson, Jon Janssens, Nick Masi, Matt Nuell, Tim Nuell, Fabio Olivieri, Aaron Rewutzsky, Mike Sarantakos, Karl Sault, Martin Schroder, Mike Taylor, Wayde Thorne, Bobby Tolton, Rob Twitchett, and Kyle Wert
HARD CHARGER
Nick Masi
“HARD LUCK”
Brandon Crumbie
DEDICATION TO RACING
Jonathan Ayrton
IMAGEFACTOR.CA BEST APPEARING CAR
Bobby Tolton
CREW OF THE YEAR
Burger Barn Racing
MOST IMPROVED DRIVER
Tim DeBoer
SPORTSMANSHIP
Aaron Rewutszky
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Nick Masi
ART HILL MEMORIAL
DRIVER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Mark Bazuin
HRW AUTOMOTIVE MINI STOCKS
POINTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Mark Bazuin
HRW Automotive Mini Stocks Top 10:
1st – Mark Bazuin $500
2nd – Nick Masi (R) $375
3rd – Jon Janssens $250
4th – Tim DeBoer $220
5th – Brandon Crumbie $200
6th – Bobby Tolton (R) $180
7th – Aaron Rewutzsky $160
8th – Fabio Olivieri $140
9th – Jonathan Ayrton $120
10th –Dave Crumbie (R) $100
GALE’S AUTO AFTERMARKET BOMBERS
PERFECT ATTENDANCE
Zach Buchwald, Tristan Da Silva, Dusty DeBoer, Gillian Hils, Tim Jamieson, Dustin Longboat, Paul Longboat, Alex Maas, Eric Maas, Jake Maas, Jennifer McCollum/Jared Bodnar, Aidan Nigh, Enya Robinson, and Lucas Smith
HARD CHARGER
Lucas Smith
DEDICATION TO RACING
Gillian Hils
IMAGEFACTOR.CA BEST APPEARING CAR
Adam Plazek
CREW OF THE YEAR
Team Da Silva Motorsports
MOST IMPROVED DRIVER
Tristan Da Silva
SPORTSMANSHIP
Enya Robinson
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Tim Jamieson
DRIVER OF THE YEAR
Lucas Smith
GALE’S AUTO AFTERMARKET BOMBERS
POINTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Lucas Smith
Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Bombers Top 10:
1st – Lucas Smith $200
2nd – Dustin Longboat $175
3rd – Paul Longboat $125
4th – Gillian Hils $110
5th – Alex Maas $100
6th – Jake Maas $90
7th – Tristan Da Silva $80
8th – Tim Jamieson (R) $70
9th – Aidan Nigh (R) $60
10th – Enya Robinson $50