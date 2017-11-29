Westbrook and Porter Honored as Ohsweken Champions

From Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (November 29, 2017) – The 2017 Ohsweken Speedway season was celebrated with the annual Night of Champions awards banquet at Carmen’s Banquet Hall in Hamilton on Friday, November 17. Dylan Westbrook was honoured as the champion of the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car Division, while Holly Porter was recognized as the Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Car champion, Dave Bailey was crowned Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stock champion, Mark Bazuin received HRW Automotive Mini Stock champion accolades, and Lucas Smith was awarded his trophy as champion of the Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Bomber division.

Along with the traditional awards for drivers and teams from each division, several special draw prizes were also given away, including:

-Brand new Triple X Race Co. Sprint Car chassis from Corr/Pak Merchandising (Cory Turner)

-Drum of fuel from Brown Auto Service (Ryan Turner)

-Brand new GM 602 crate engine from Ackland Insurance including conversion package from DSE Performance (Aaron Turkey)

-Brand new race car haulers from Miska Trailer Factory (Ryan Dinning & Dave Crumbie).

Ohsweken Speedway would like to thank all the racers, fans, staff, sponsors, and everyone else who made 2017 our best season yet! Weekly Friday night racing action is again on tap for Ohsweken’s 23rd season in 2018, featuring the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, HRW Automotive Mini Stocks, and more! Stay tuned to www.OhswekenSpeedway.com for more information. Below is a full list of award winners from the 22nd annual Night of Champions awards banquet:

NOAH THOMAS MEMORIAL EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR AWARD

Clinton Geoffrey Kruchka

KOOL KIDZ/CORR-PAK 360 SPRINT CARS

PERFECT ATTENDANCE

Jake Brown, Mitch Brown, Tyler Hendricks, Jim Huppunen, Mikey Kruchka, Steve Lyons, Cory Turner, Jamie Turner, Ryan Turner, and Dylan Westbrook

HARD CHARGER

Ryan Turner

“HARD LUCK”

Tyler Hendricks

DEDICATION TO RACING

Team Turner Racing

IMAGEFACTOR.CA BEST APPEARING CAR

Mikey Kruchka

CREW OF THE YEAR

Glenn Styres Racing

MOST IMPROVED DRIVER

Steve Lyons

SPORTSMANSHIP

Curtis Gartly

DRIVER OF THE YEAR

Dylan Westbrook

KOOL KIDZ-CORR/PAK 360 SPRINT CARS

POINTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Dylan Westbrook

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars Top 15:

1st – Dylan Westbrook $5,000

2nd – Jim Huppunen $3,000

3rd – Mitch Brown $2,500

4th – Cory Turner $2,200

5th – Mikey Kruchka $2,000

6th – Ryan Turner $1,800

7th – Jake Brown $1,600

8th – Tyler Hendricks $1,400

9th – Jamie Turner $1,200

10th – Steve Lyons $1,000

11th – Lee Winger $900

12th – Curtis Gartly $800

13th – John Burbridge Jr. $700

14th – Travis Cunningham $600

15th – Shawn Sliter $500

STRICKLAND’S GMC CRATE SPRINT CARS

PERFECT ATTENDANCE

Paul Ballantyne, DJ Christie, Jesse Costa, Mack DeMan, Jacob Dykstra, Shone Evans, Hannah Ferrell, Josh Hansen, Jerry Hill, Matt Hill, Ryan Hunsinger, Jesse McDonald, Brian Nanticoke, Holly Porter, Lofton Schuts, Josh Shantz, Mike Thorne, and Trevor Young

HARD CHARGER

Aaron Turkey

“HARD LUCK”

Ryan Hunsinger

DEDICATION TO RACING

Trevor Young

IMAGEFACTOR.CA BEST APPEARING CAR

Shone Evans

CREW OF THE YEAR

Nathan Ackland Racing

MOST IMPROVED DRIVER

Mike Thorne

SPORTSMANSHIP

Josh Shantz

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Josh Hansen $250

DRIVER OF THE YEAR

Mack DeMan

STRICKLAND’S GMC CRATE SPRINT CARS

POINTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Holly Porter

Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars Top 10:

1st – Holly Porter $1,500

2nd – Jesse McDonald $1,200

3rd – Mack DeMan $1,000

4th – Mike Thorne $750

5th – Josh Shantz $600

6th – Shone Evans $540

7th – Jesse Costa $480

8th – Hannah Ferrell $420

9th – Jerry Hill $360

10th – Ryan Hunsinger $300

MIDDLEPORT MECHANICAL THUNDER STOCKS

PERFECT ATTENDANCE

Dave Bailey, Ryan Beagle, Blake Bomberry Jr., Trevor DeBoer, Chris Dickie, Ryan Dinning, Kacey Huffman, Jim Lampman, Dereck Lemyre, Jay Liverance, Nick Liverance, Jason Lungaro, Brett Rodwell, Ken Sargent, and Logan Shwedyk

HARD CHARGER

Dave Bailey

“HARD LUCK”

Chris Dickie

DEDICATION TO RACING

Jim Lampman

IMAGEFACTOR.CA BEST APPEARING CAR

Blake Bomberry Jr.

CREW OF THE YEAR

Club 54 Racing

MOST IMPROVED DRIVER

Ryan Beagle

SPORTSMANSHIP

Dereck Lemyre

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Jay Liverance

DRIVER OF THE YEAR

Dave Bailey

MIDDLEPORT MECHANICAL THUNDER STOCKS

POINTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Dave Bailey

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks Top 10:

1st – Dave Bailey $1,000

2nd – Ryan Dinning $750

3rd – Ken Sargent $600

4th – Jim Lampman $550

5th – Derek Lemyre $500

6th – Trevor DeBoer $450

7th – Ryan Beagle $400

8th – Jason Lungaro $350

9th – Chris Dickie $300

10th – Logan Shwedyk $250

HRW AUTOMOTIVE MINI STOCKS

PERFECT ATTENDANCE

Jonathan Ayrton, Mark Bazuin, Brian Crosgrove, Brandon Crumbie, Dave Crumbie, Tim DeBoer, Jason Dixon, Mike Giberson, Dave Goodacre, Gary Hodgson, Jon Janssens, Nick Masi, Matt Nuell, Tim Nuell, Fabio Olivieri, Aaron Rewutzsky, Mike Sarantakos, Karl Sault, Martin Schroder, Mike Taylor, Wayde Thorne, Bobby Tolton, Rob Twitchett, and Kyle Wert

HARD CHARGER

Nick Masi

“HARD LUCK”

Brandon Crumbie

DEDICATION TO RACING

Jonathan Ayrton

IMAGEFACTOR.CA BEST APPEARING CAR

Bobby Tolton

CREW OF THE YEAR

Burger Barn Racing

MOST IMPROVED DRIVER

Tim DeBoer

SPORTSMANSHIP

Aaron Rewutszky

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Nick Masi

ART HILL MEMORIAL

DRIVER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Mark Bazuin

HRW AUTOMOTIVE MINI STOCKS

POINTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Mark Bazuin

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks Top 10:

1st – Mark Bazuin $500

2nd – Nick Masi (R) $375

3rd – Jon Janssens $250

4th – Tim DeBoer $220

5th – Brandon Crumbie $200

6th – Bobby Tolton (R) $180

7th – Aaron Rewutzsky $160

8th – Fabio Olivieri $140

9th – Jonathan Ayrton $120

10th –Dave Crumbie (R) $100

GALE’S AUTO AFTERMARKET BOMBERS

PERFECT ATTENDANCE

Zach Buchwald, Tristan Da Silva, Dusty DeBoer, Gillian Hils, Tim Jamieson, Dustin Longboat, Paul Longboat, Alex Maas, Eric Maas, Jake Maas, Jennifer McCollum/Jared Bodnar, Aidan Nigh, Enya Robinson, and Lucas Smith

HARD CHARGER

Lucas Smith

DEDICATION TO RACING

Gillian Hils

IMAGEFACTOR.CA BEST APPEARING CAR

Adam Plazek

CREW OF THE YEAR

Team Da Silva Motorsports

MOST IMPROVED DRIVER

Tristan Da Silva

SPORTSMANSHIP

Enya Robinson

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Tim Jamieson

DRIVER OF THE YEAR

Lucas Smith

GALE’S AUTO AFTERMARKET BOMBERS

POINTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Lucas Smith

Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Bombers Top 10:

1st – Lucas Smith $200

2nd – Dustin Longboat $175

3rd – Paul Longboat $125

4th – Gillian Hils $110

5th – Alex Maas $100

6th – Jake Maas $90

7th – Tristan Da Silva $80

8th – Tim Jamieson (R) $70

9th – Aidan Nigh (R) $60

10th – Enya Robinson $50