Allstar Performance Event List: Saturday December 2, 2017
The following is a list of open wheel events taking place December 2, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
417 Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – Top Gun Sprint Car Series
Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – Midget Cars
Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – USA Sprintcars
Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Redline Raceway – Bunnyong, VIC – SRA – Eureka Sprintcar Series
Robertson Holden International Speedway – Palmerston North, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Simpson Speedway – Jancourt East, VIC – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Timmis Speedway – Mildura, VIC – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Wangaratta Speedway – Wangaratta, VIC – Australian Sprintcar Allstars