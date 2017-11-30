Ohsweken Rules and Registration Meetings Scheduled for December 17th

From Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (November 28, 2017) – Ohsweken Speedway will be holding rules and registration meetings for all four of the track’s weekly Friday night racing divisions on Sunday, December 17 at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena located at 3201 Second Line in Hagersville, Ontario.

Ohsweken Speedway officials do not anticipate any major rule changes for 2018, but teams are welcome to bring their questions or concerns to this optional rules discussion. Grandstand Season Passes, Pit Memberships, and Season Pit Passes for the 2018 Ohsweken Speedway season will be available for purchase at the meetings, and make great Christmas gifts for the racer or fan in your family – All prices will stay the same as 2017!

The $60 early bird membership price is available until May 11, 2018. Memberships are payable by cash, cheque, debit card, or credit card. Registration forms for drivers and crew are available at the following link: http://ohswekenspeedway.ca/?page_id=1803 (found under found under Competitor Info > Membership Forms)

The schedule for the Sunday December 17th meetings are as follows:

12:00pm to 1:00pm – Registration

1:00pm to 2:00pm – 360 Sprint Cars & Crate Sprint Cars

2:00pm to 2:30pm – Action Sprint Tour

2:30pm to 3:00pm – Thunder Stocks

3:00pm to 5:00pm – Mini Stocks

Schedules and other plans for the 2018 Ohsweken Speedway season are well underway, with the 2018 schedule slated to be officially released early in the new year. Weekly Friday night racing action is again on tap for Ohsweken’s 23rd season, featuring the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, HRW Automotive Mini Stocks, and more. Stay tuned to www.OhswekenSpeedway.com for more information.