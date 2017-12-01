Tickets for Eldora’s Marquee Events on Sale to Public This Saturday

From Eldora Speedway

ROSSBURG, Ohio (November 30, 2017) – Tickets and campsites for Eldora Speedway’s 2018 Marquee Events will go on public sale Saturday morning, December 2nd at 10:00 a.m. All Dirt Late Model Dream, Kings Royal, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and World 100 ticket orders can be placed online at www.EldoraSpeedway.com, by phone at (937) 338-3815 or in person at the speedway office.

“Our team is ready to go with every phone staffed, an upgraded phone system and an expanded hold cue,” said Tess Clark, ticket manager and the granddaughter of Eldora founders Earl and Berniece Baltes. “Even though online ticketing is extremely popular, so many of our fans know us personally and want to call in so we will have a full staff of agents in-house and ready to answer the box office hotline of (937) 338-3815.”

The ticketing portion of www.EldoraSpeedway.com is capable of handling thousands of orders simultaneously, processing orders 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

A full bank of ticket agents capable of handling 50 callers at a time, plus walk-in orders, will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday for phone orders at (937) 338-3815.

“This was our most successful renewal season ever, and the add and exchange upgrades were the largest we’ve had since we started them, so our staff has been very busy since the season ended,” concluded Clark. “A lot of people are getting Eldora tickets for Christmas!”

The 2018 event ticket design features an aerial view of the facility and sapphire blue augments celebrating Eldora’s 65th season.

Tickets and campsites ordered by noon on Friday, December 15 will be mailed in time for Christmas delivery.