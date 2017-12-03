Ohio Sprint Car Series Ceases Operations for 2018

From Fully Injected Motorsports

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (December 3, 2017) – With time for proper promotion at risk, Ohio Sprint Car Series promoter, Brad McCown, has decided to terminate the Ohio-based sprint car series before the beginning of the 2018 season. McCown, also the promoter of Atomic Speedway near Chillicothe, will now aim all of his focus toward the Atomic high banks, preparing for what could be a record season in 2018.

“The bottom line is I don’t have enough time to do everything,” Brad McCown stated, who also recently sold Buckeye Late Model Dirt Week. “It was a tough decision, but with such a heavy schedule at Atomic [Speedway], I wanted to put as much focus as possible on the track. The Ohio Sprint Car Series was a great thing for Ohio sprint car fans and teams. We had a lot of great partners and officials who helped keep things going up and down the road. I don’t want to risk both, so one had to go. I’m ready for big things at Atomic Speedway in 2018.”

Atomic Speedway is boasting a 2018 schedule that includes 41 separate programs, 25 of which featuring 410ci sprint cars. The southern Ohio venue will welcome the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series during the upcoming season, as well as the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions and the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported the Ohio Sprint Car Series in one way or another during its existence,” McCown continued. “I want to thank Sherry Myers and Bob Chaney for keeping the Series in check during the 2017 season. I also want to thank Bruce Hines for taking care of all of our race night announcing, and Jack Hewitt for being our race director in 2016.”

“I would love for the opportunity to bring the Series back in the future, but for now all of my attention is on Atomic Speedway.”

Those seeking additional news and notes regarding Atomic Speedway should visit the facility live on the Web at www.atomicspeedway.net.