Feature Winners: Saturday December 2, 2017

Saturday December 2, 2017

417 Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout – Sport Allen

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Hayden Campbell

Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Huntly Speedway – Huntly, NZ – Midget Cars – Zach Daum

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Glen Wright

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – Midget Cars – Harley Bishop

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – USA Sprintcars – James McFadden

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Luke Weel

Redline Raceway – Bunnyong, VIC – SRA – Eureka Sprintcar Series – Rained Out

Robertson Holden International Speedway – Palmerston North, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jamie Larsen

Simpson Speedway – Jancourt East, VIC – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Timmis Speedway – Mildura, VIC – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Wangaratta Speedway – Wangaratta, VIC – Australian Sprintcar Allstars – Rained Out

