Versatile Grant Wins 2017 Mike Curb Super License

From Richie Murray

Justin Grant’s consistent performances in all three of USAC’s national divisions has earned him the coveted Mike Curb Super License for 2017 for which he will be awarded at the December 8 “Night of Champions” at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis.

Grant’s total accumulation of 4070 points in USAC’s Silver Crown, AMSOIL National Sprint Car and National Midget series outdistanced Tyler Courtney’s 3601 on his way to the $5000 award and a “Super License” to compete with USAC during the 2018 season.

Grant was the only driver to make a start in all 70 USAC National points races in 2017 (10 Silver Crown, 37 Sprint & 23 Midget). He also became the first driver since Tracy Hines in 2011 to finish in the top-five of the point standings in all three series during a single year (4th in Silver Crown, 2nd in AMSOIL National Sprint & 5th in National Midget). Grant, along with Courtney, were the lone two to win feature events in all three divisions in 2017.

Ione, California’s Grant became the first driver in the history of USAC to record season-opening victories in both a National Sprint Car and National Midget in the same season. He captured the first of his four National Sprint Car wins on night one of “Winter Dirt Games” at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. before reeling off three more at Plymouth (Ind.) Speedway, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway and Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway.

He won twice in a midget, indoors at the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin and a thrilling last lap, last corner victory at Susquehanna Speedway during “Pennsylvania Midget Week.” In August, he broke through for his first career Silver Crown win in the “Bettenhausen 100” at the Illinois State Fairgrounds’ mile in Springfield.

2017 FINAL MIKE CURB SUPER LICENSE STANDINGS

1. (4070) Justin Grant

2. (3601) Tyler Courtney

3. (3359) Brady Bacon

4. (2946) Chris Windom

5. (2275) Dave Darland

6. (2232) Kevin Thomas, Jr.

7. (2086) C.J. Leary

8. (2052) Chase Stockon

9. (1974) Chad Boespflug

10. (1925) Jerry Coons, Jr.

11. (1883) Robert Ballou

12. (1472) Spencer Bayston

13. (1416) Shane Golobic

14. (1392) Tanner Thorson

15. (1332) Thomas Meseraull

16. (1261) Josh Hodges

17. (1243) Jarett Andretti

18. (1154) Chad Boat

19. (1055) Holly Shelton

20. (1021) Kody Swanson

21. (995) Tanner Carrick

22. (976) Shane Cottle

23. (962) Isaac Chapple

24. (871) Aaron Farney

25. (853) Hunter Schuerenberg

26. (777) Ryan Robinson

27. (739) Kyle Cummins

28. (633) Tyler Thomas

29. (627) Brayton Lynch

30. (542) Alex Bright

31. (511) Stevie Sussex

32. (506) Carson Short

33. (462) Jon Stanbrough

34. (457) Kyle Robbins

35. (439) Michael Pickens

36. (436) David Byrne

37. (402) Aaron Pierce

38. (359) Gage Walker

39. (355) Matt Goodnight

40. (350) Bobby Santos

41. (337) Joe Liguori

42. (326) Ryan Greth

43. (304) Jake Neuman

44. (302) Joss Moffatt

45. (300) Landon Simon

46. (283) Zach Daum

47. (248) Damion Gardner

48. (231) Max McGhee

49. (213) Tyler Hewitt

50. (212) Jeff Bland, Jr.

51. (201) Matt Westfall

52. (198) Dallas Hewitt

53. (188) Joe Axsom

54. (182) Mario Clouser

55. (181) Davey Ray

56. (168) Davey Hamilton, Jr.

57. (167) Tanner Swanson

58. (165) Aric Gentry & Davey Hamilton

60. (164) Dakota Jackson

61. (161) Steve Buckwalter

62. (158) Corey Smith

63. (153) Kyle Schuett

64. (151) Brandon Mattox

65. (150) Austin Nemire

66. (147) Shane Cockrum

67. (146) Robert Bell

68. (141) Mark Smith

69. (138) Patrick Lawson

70. (134) Rob Caho, Jr.

71. (131) Jeff Swindell

72. (130) Patrick Bruns

73. (129) Tony DiMattia

74. (105) Shawn Westerfeld

75. (101) Shane Butler

76. (100) Johnny Petrozelle

77. (97) Bill Rose

78. (95) A.J. Russell

79. (93) Kevin Studley

80. (90) Toni Breidinger

81. (89) Annie Breidinger

82. (87) J.C. Bland

83. (86) Jacob Wilson

84. (82) Casey Shuman & David Shain

86. (78) Chris Fetter & Troy Thompson

88. (77) Josh Spencer

89. (73) Tom Harris

90. (71) Brian Tyler

91. (70) Logan Jarrett

92. (65) Cooper Clouse

93. (60) Tyler Clem

94. (56) Chris Urish

95. (55) Bear Wood

96. (53) Clinton Boyles

97. (48) Joey Moughan

98. (47) Dave Berkheimer

99. (43) Henry Clarke

100. (41) Korey Weyant

101. (40) Ted Hines

102. (39) Terry Babb

103. (34) David Budres

104. (33) Danny Long

105. (30) Kent Schmidt

106. (28) Keith Burch

107. (27) Ryan Newman

108. (25) Ken Schrader

109. (23) Cody Gerhardt

110. (20) Kenny Gentry

111. (13) Russ Gamester

112. (10) A.J. Fike & Cody Gallogly