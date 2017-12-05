Badger Midgets Return to Beaver Dam Raceway in 2018

From Bryan Gapinski

BEAVER DAM, Wi. (December 5, 2017) — Midget Auto Racing returns to Beaver Dam Raceway in 2018, for the first time in nearly eight years! The 1/3-mile high banked clay oval will host the season opener for The Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series, on Saturday Night April 21. The event will also feature the IRA Bumper to Bumper Outlaw Sprint Car Series, and the Wisconsin Wingeless Sprint Series.

Badger has sanctioned 56 midget events at the track since it reopened in 1993, in the current track design. A total twenty-one drivers have won Badger feature events, with the most recent event on Sept. 4, 2010 won by Scott Hatton. The Sept. 23 Scott Semmelmann Memorial at the track will also feature all three divisions.