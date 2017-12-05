Justin Grant to Topp Motorsports for 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (December 5, 2017) — TOPP Motorsports announced on Tuesday that Justin Grant would drive for the team during the 2018 USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Championship.

Grant finished second in the 2017 USAC National Sprint Car standings while Topp Motorsports finished third in the car owner standings with Tyler Courtney behind the wheel. Grant also was the USAC Super License winner for the best overall performance in all three USAC National divisions.