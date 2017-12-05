Swanson, Windom, Bayston Celebrate USAC National Championships In Indianapolis Friday

From Dick Jordan

INDIANAPOLIS (December 5, 2017) — USAC’s 62nd “Night of Champions” National Awards Dinner is scheduled for Friday night, December 8, at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis, Ind. Champions of USAC’s 2017 racing series will be honored during the gala evening.

Kody Swanson of Kingsburg, CA earned his third USAC Silver Crown Championship while Chris Windom of Canton, IL captured the AMSOIL National Sprint Car title. The National Midget Championship went to Spencer Bayston of Lebanon, IN.

The affair will be held again this year in conjunction with the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show (PRI), which will be held December 7-9 at the Indiana Convention Center, located just one block south of the banquet facility.

Numerous other performance awards are also part of the ceremonies as well as special recognition awards.

USAC’s .25 Midget National Champions will also be featured at the banquet, during a special awards ceremony held prior to the National Awards Dinner, beginning at 3 pm. The .25 champions will also be headlined during the “Night of Champions” celebration later in the evening.

USAC broadcasters Pal Sullivan and Butch Lamb will again serve as this year’s emcees with assistance from USAC broadcaster Dillon Welch.

The Indiana Roof Ballroom is located at 140 W. Washington Street in downtown Indianapolis.

USAC’s Western racing champions will celebrate their 2017 accomplishments on January 27, 2018 at the Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev. Addition information regarding that affair will be released soon.